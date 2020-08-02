President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, 2/8: President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the citizens of India on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In his message , he said

“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens.

Rakhi is the sacred thread of love, affection and trust that sisters tie on the wrists of their brothers. This is a unique festival that strengthens our will to protect the interests of women and work for their well-being.

On this day, let us all take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society”.