ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନାଗରିକ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଘରୁ ଆଣି ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବ

World
WorldConfirmed: 162,610,185Active: 17,655,896Recovered: 141,580,785Death: 3,373,504
USA
USAConfirmed: 33,668,931Active: 6,356,796Recovered: 26,712,821Death: 599,314
India
IndiaConfirmed: 24,372,907Active: 3,673,780Recovered: 20,432,898Death: 266,229
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 15,521,313Active: 1,060,173Recovered: 14,028,355Death: 432,785
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,095,390Active: 157,065Recovered: 4,894,024Death: 44,301
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,931,691Active: 268,711Recovered: 4,547,500Death: 115,480
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,446,824Active: 45,715Recovered: 4,273,441Death: 127,668
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 4,146,722Active: 339,606Recovered: 3,683,189Death: 123,927
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 3,585,891Active: 223,910Recovered: 3,275,500Death: 86,481
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 874,751Active: 71,804Recovered: 783,480Death: 19,467
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,829Active: 279Recovered: 85,914Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୫/୦୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନାଗରିକଙ୍କ ଟିକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ ନୁତନ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଇଛି । ୧୯୨୯ ନମ୍ବରକୁ କଲ୍ କଲେ ବିଏମସି ତରଫରୁ ଉକ୍ତ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନାଗରିକଙ୍କ ଘରକୁ ଯାଇ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଟିକାକରଣ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରକୁ ଆଣିବା ପାଇଁ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯିବ । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ ଟିକା ନେବା ପରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଘରେ ଛାଡି ଦିଆଯିବ । ଏଥିସହିତ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପାଖକୁ ଯାଇ ସାମ୍ପଲ ମଧ୍ୟ ସଂଗ୍ରହ କରାଯିବ । ଏହି ନୁଆ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ସୁଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କମିଶନର ସଂଜୟ ସିଂ ।