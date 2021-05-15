ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନାଗରିକ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଘରୁ ଆଣି ଟିକା ଦିଆଯିବ

By Jyotirmayee Patanaik
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୫/୦୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନାଗରିକଙ୍କ ଟିକାକରଣ ପାଇଁ ନୁତନ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଇଛି । ୧୯୨୯ ନମ୍ବରକୁ କଲ୍ କଲେ ବିଏମସି ତରଫରୁ ଉକ୍ତ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନାଗରିକଙ୍କ ଘରକୁ ଯାଇ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଟିକାକରଣ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରକୁ ଆଣିବା ପାଇଁ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯିବ । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ ଟିକା ନେବା ପରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଘରେ ଛାଡି ଦିଆଯିବ । ଏଥିସହିତ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପାଖକୁ ଯାଇ ସାମ୍ପଲ ମଧ୍ୟ ସଂଗ୍ରହ କରାଯିବ । ଏହି ନୁଆ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ସୁଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କମିଶନର ସଂଜୟ ସିଂ ।

