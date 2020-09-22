5000 Crores rupees needed to deliver Coronavaccine to every Indian

Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel has said that five thousand crore rupees on the facilities needed to deliver the Corona vaccine to every person in the country. He said, ‘Additional facilities will be needed for mass production of the Corona vaccine in India. The vaccine is not the only solution to the corona epidemic, we have to find more ways of treatment as well. Patel said that the Corona vaccine is proving to be a very difficult platform, due to which the cost of making the vaccine will increase greatly.