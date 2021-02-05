ଥରୁଛି ଓଡିଶା: ୧୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତଳେ ୬ ସହର

-
World
105,422,292
WorldConfirmed: 105,422,292Active: 25,868,196Recovered: 77,259,562Death: 2,294,534
USA
27,273,890
USAConfirmed: 27,273,890Active: 9,775,273Recovered: 17,031,629Death: 466,988
India
10,803,533
IndiaConfirmed: 10,803,533Active: 152,363Recovered: 10,496,308Death: 154,862
Brazil
9,397,769
BrazilConfirmed: 9,397,769Active: 877,123Recovered: 8,291,763Death: 228,883
Russia
3,917,918
RussiaConfirmed: 3,917,918Active: 452,800Recovered: 3,389,913Death: 75,205
UK
3,892,459
UKConfirmed: 3,892,459Active: 1,953,699Recovered: 1,828,510Death: 110,250
Italy
2,597,446
ItalyConfirmed: 2,597,446Active: 430,277Recovered: 2,076,928Death: 90,241
Turkey
2,508,988
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,508,988Active: 86,322Recovered: 2,396,199Death: 26,467
Germany
2,265,536
GermanyConfirmed: 2,265,536Active: 196,451Recovered: 2,008,200Death: 60,885
Pakistan
551,842
PakistanConfirmed: 551,842Active: 32,454Recovered: 507,502Death: 11,886
China
89,669
ChinaConfirmed: 89,669Active: 1,304Recovered: 83,729Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୫ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଶୀତର ଲହରୀ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୬ଟି ସହରର ପାରଦ ୧୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତଳେ ରହିଛି । ସର୍ବନିମ୍ନ ୩.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପାମାତ୍ରା ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଶୀତଳ ସହର ହୋଇଛି ଜି.ଉଦୟଗିରି । ସେହିପରି ଫୁଲବାଣୀରେ ୫.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ଦାରିଙ୍ଗବାଡିରେ ୬.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, କୋରାପୁଟରେ ୯.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର ଓ ଭବାନୀପାଟଣାରେ ୯.୮ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସେଲସିୟସ୍ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହା ସହିତ କଟକରେ ୧୨.୬ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଓ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୧୩ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।