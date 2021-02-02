ଦୈନିକ ମୃତ୍ୟୁସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୦୦ ତଳକୁ ଖସିଲା: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୯୪ ମୃତ

-
World
103,933,597
-
USA
26,911,375
-
India
10,767,206
-
Brazil
9,230,016
-
Russia
3,868,087
-
UK
3,835,783
-
Italy
2,560,957
-
Turkey
2,485,182
-
Germany
2,232,316
-
Pakistan
547,648
-
China
89,594
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨ା୨: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୯୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୪ ହଜାର ୪୮୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୮ ହଜାର ୬୩୫ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୬ ହଜାର ୨୪୫ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୩ହଜାର ୩୫୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୮ ହଜାର ୪୦୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।