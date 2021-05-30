ଓଡିଶାରେ ପୁଣି ବଢିଲା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ: ଆଜି ୯,୫୪୧ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
170,628,050
-
USA
34,035,318
-
India
27,893,472
-
Brazil
16,471,600
-
Turkey
5,235,978
-
Russia
5,053,748
-
UK
4,480,945
-
Italy
4,213,055
-
Germany
3,684,672
-
Pakistan
916,239
-
China
91,072
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ପୁଣି ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୯ ହଜାର ୫୪୧ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୩୪୩ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪ ହଜାର ୧୯୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭,୫୬,୬୮୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୯୫,୨୬୬ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬,୫୮,୬୪୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୩୪୨ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି କଟକରୁ ୭୧୬, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୫୯୫, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୫୬୨, ପୁରୀରୁ ୫୨୮, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୪୮୯, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୪୬୪, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୩୧୫, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୩୦୨, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୨୧୫ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
6. Boudh: 177
7. Cuttack: 716
8. Deogarh: 61
9. Dhenkanal: 117
10. Gajapati: 69
11. Ganjam: 150
12. Jagatsinghpur: 299
13. Jajpur: 489
14. Jharsuguda: 140
15. Kalahandi: 315
16. Kandhamal: 107
17. Kendrapada: 114
18. Keonjhar: 177
19. Khurda: 1342
20. Koraput: 215
New recoveries: 11513
Cumulative tested: 11711459
Positive: 756684
Recovered: 658646
Active cases: 95266
