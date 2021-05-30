ଓଡିଶାରେ ପୁଣି ବଢିଲା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ: ଆଜି ୯,୫୪୧ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ପୁଣି ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୯ ହଜାର ୫୪୧ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୩୪୩ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪ ହଜାର ୧୯୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭,୫୬,୬୮୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୯୫,୨୬୬ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬,୫୮,୬୪୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୩୪୨ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି କଟକରୁ ୭୧୬, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୫୯୫, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୫୬୨, ପୁରୀରୁ ୫୨୮, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୪୮୯, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୪୬୪, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୩୧୫, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୩୦୨, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୨୧୫ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

