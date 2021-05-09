କରୋନାରେ ପୁଣି ଜଣେ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ଗଲା

-
World
158,337,486
WorldConfirmed: 158,337,486Active: 18,357,739Recovered: 136,682,652Death: 3,297,095
-
USA
33,454,581
USAConfirmed: 33,454,581Active: 6,453,122Recovered: 26,405,871Death: 595,588
-
India
22,296,414
IndiaConfirmed: 22,296,414Active: 3,736,612Recovered: 18,317,404Death: 242,398
-
Brazil
15,150,628
BrazilConfirmed: 15,150,628Active: 1,051,476Recovered: 13,677,668Death: 421,484
-
Turkey
5,016,141
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,016,141Active: 282,171Recovered: 4,691,224Death: 42,746
-
Russia
4,871,843
RussiaConfirmed: 4,871,843Active: 270,236Recovered: 4,488,615Death: 112,992
-
UK
4,433,090
UKConfirmed: 4,433,090Active: 59,743Recovered: 4,245,744Death: 127,603
-
Italy
4,102,921
ItalyConfirmed: 4,102,921Active: 390,120Recovered: 3,590,107Death: 122,694
-
Germany
3,519,250
GermanyConfirmed: 3,519,250Active: 274,798Recovered: 3,159,200Death: 85,252
-
Pakistan
858,026
PakistanConfirmed: 858,026Active: 81,830Recovered: 757,281Death: 18,915
-
China
90,758
ChinaConfirmed: 90,758Active: 300Recovered: 85,822Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ କରୋନାରେ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ବରିଷ୍ଠ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ସୋମନାଥ ମହାନ୍ତି କରୋନାରେ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କୁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ବେଳକୁ ୫୫ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ସେ ଗ୍ୟାଷ୍ଟ୍ରିକ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ରୋଗରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତ ହୋଇ ଖଣ୍ଡପଡ଼ାରେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିଲେ । ଗୁରୁତର ହେବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ନୟାଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟ ଓ ପରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ଏକ ବେସରକାରୀ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ସୋମନାଥ ଦୈନିକ ଖବର କାଗଜ ପ୍ରମେୟର ଖଣ୍ଡପଡ଼ା ରିପୋର୍ଟରେ ଭାବେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଥିଲେ ।