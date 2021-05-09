କରୋନାରେ ପୁଣି ଜଣେ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ଗଲା

By Manas Pradhan
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 158,337,486
    World
    Confirmed: 158,337,486
    Active: 18,357,739
    Recovered: 136,682,652
    Death: 3,297,095
  • USA 33,454,581
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,454,581
    Active: 6,453,122
    Recovered: 26,405,871
    Death: 595,588
  • India 22,296,414
    India
    Confirmed: 22,296,414
    Active: 3,736,612
    Recovered: 18,317,404
    Death: 242,398
  • Brazil 15,150,628
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,150,628
    Active: 1,051,476
    Recovered: 13,677,668
    Death: 421,484
  • Turkey 5,016,141
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,016,141
    Active: 282,171
    Recovered: 4,691,224
    Death: 42,746
  • Russia 4,871,843
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,871,843
    Active: 270,236
    Recovered: 4,488,615
    Death: 112,992
  • UK 4,433,090
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,433,090
    Active: 59,743
    Recovered: 4,245,744
    Death: 127,603
  • Italy 4,102,921
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,102,921
    Active: 390,120
    Recovered: 3,590,107
    Death: 122,694
  • Germany 3,519,250
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,519,250
    Active: 274,798
    Recovered: 3,159,200
    Death: 85,252
  • Pakistan 858,026
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 858,026
    Active: 81,830
    Recovered: 757,281
    Death: 18,915
  • China 90,758
    China
    Confirmed: 90,758
    Active: 300
    Recovered: 85,822
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ କରୋନାରେ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ବରିଷ୍ଠ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ସୋମନାଥ ମହାନ୍ତି କରୋନାରେ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କୁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ବେଳକୁ ୫୫ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ସେ ଗ୍ୟାଷ୍ଟ୍ରିକ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀୟ ରୋଗରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତ ହୋଇ ଖଣ୍ଡପଡ଼ାରେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିଲେ । ଗୁରୁତର ହେବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ନୟାଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟ ଓ ପରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ଏକ ବେସରକାରୀ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ସୋମନାଥ ଦୈନିକ ଖବର କାଗଜ ପ୍ରମେୟର ଖଣ୍ଡପଡ଼ା ରିପୋର୍ଟରେ ଭାବେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଥିଲେ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.