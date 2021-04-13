ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତିରେ ମନ୍ଦିର ମନା: ରାଜଧାନୀ ପାଇଁ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍ ଜାରି କଲା ବିଏମସି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୩ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି । ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ବର୍ଷ ଏହି ପର୍ବ ଘରେ ଘରେ ଖୁବ୍ ଜାକଜମକରେ ପାଳନ କରାଯାଇଥାଏ । ମାତ୍ର ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ କୋଭିଡକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ପାଇଁ ଗାଇଡଲାଇନ୍ ଜାରି କରିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ (ବିଏମସି) ।

ବିଏମସିର ନିୟମ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତିରେ ମନ୍ଦିର ପ୍ରବେଶ ନେଇ କଟକଣା ଲାଗୁ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିସହ ଗହଳି, ପଣା ଓ ସାଂସ୍କୃତିକ ଉତ୍ସବ ନ କରିବାକୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି । କେବଳ ପୂଜକମାନେ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ପରମ୍ପରା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ସମସ୍ତ ରୀତିନୀତି ପାଳନ କରିବେ ବୋଲି ବିଏମସି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
