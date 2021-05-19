ଆସୁଛି ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ୟଶ୍’, ୨୬ରେ ଛୁଇଁବ ଉପକୂଳ

-
World
164,970,260
-
USA
33,774,945
-
India
25,496,330
-
Brazil
15,735,485
-
Turkey
5,139,485
-
Russia
4,965,676
-
UK
4,450,392
-
Italy
4,167,025
-
Germany
3,615,896
-
Pakistan
886,184
-
China
90,908
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତା ୨୨ ରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହେବ ଲଘୁଚାପ । ୨୪ ତାରିଖ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ବାତ୍ୟାର ରୂପ ନେଇପାରେ ଲଘୁଚାପ। ତେବେ ବାତ୍ୟା ଉତ୍ତର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଦେଇ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଆଡ଼କୁ ଏହା ଗତି କରିବା ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି ।
୨୬ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଏହା ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଉପକୂଳ ଅତିକ୍ରମ କରିପାରେ । ଏହାର ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ଉତ୍ତର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଓ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ସମ୍ଭାବନା । ୨୧ ରୁ ୨୭ ଯାଏ ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରକୁ ନଯିବା ପାଇଁ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟଜୀବୀଙ୍କୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ଆଇଏମଡି ଡିଜି ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର ।