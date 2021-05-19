ଆସୁଛି ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ୟଶ୍’, ୨୬ରେ ଛୁଇଁବ ଉପକୂଳ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):  ଆସନ୍ତା ୨୨ ରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହେବ ଲଘୁଚାପ । ୨୪ ତାରିଖ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ବାତ୍ୟାର ରୂପ ନେଇପାରେ ଲଘୁଚାପ। ତେବେ ବାତ୍ୟା ଉତ୍ତର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଦେଇ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଆଡ଼କୁ ଏହା ଗତି କରିବା ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି ।

୨୬ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଏହା ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଉପକୂଳ ଅତିକ୍ରମ କରିପାରେ । ଏହାର ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ଉତ୍ତର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଓ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ସମ୍ଭାବନା । ୨୧ ରୁ ୨୭ ଯାଏ ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରକୁ ନଯିବା ପାଇଁ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟଜୀବୀଙ୍କୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ଆଇଏମଡି ଡିଜି ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର ।

