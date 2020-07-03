ପିପିଇ କିଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧି ନୋରା ଫତେହିଙ୍କ ପରି ଧମାକେଦାର ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ କଲେ ଡାକ୍ତର, ଭାଇରାଲ ହେଉଛି ଭିଡିଓ

କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ସମୟରେ ନିସ୍ୱାର୍ଥପର ସେବା ଯୋଗାଇ ହିରୋ ବା ଯୋଦ୍ଧାମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀ ଅନ୍ୟତମ । କରୋନା ଲଢେଇରେ ସବୁଠାରୁ ଆଗରେ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ଡାକ୍ତର । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ‘ଡାକ୍ତର ଦିବସ’ରେ ଜଣେ ଡାକ୍ତର ନିଜ ସହକର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ବଲିଉଡ ଗୀତରେ ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ କରି ଖୁସି କରାଇଛନ୍ତି । ମୁମ୍ବାଇର ଡାକ୍ତର ରିଚା ନେଗୀ ଏକ ପିପିଇ ପିଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧି ନୋରା ଫତେହିଙ୍କ ଭଳି ଧମାକେଦାର ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ କରିଥିଲେ, ଯାହାର ଭିଡିଓ ଏବେ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଭାଇରାଲ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି ।
ତେବେ ରିଚା ନେଗୀ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମ ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମରେ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓ ସେୟାର କରିଛନ୍ତି, ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ସେ ‘ଷ୍ଟ୍ରିଟ୍ ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସର ୩ଡି’ ଫିଲ୍ମର ଗୀତ ‘ଗର୍ମି’ରେ ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଭାଇରାଲ ହୋଇଥିବା କ୍ଲିପରେ ଡାକ୍ତର ଏକ ପିପିଇ କିଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧି ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ କରିଛନ୍ତି, ଯେଉଁଥିଣେ ଉପଭୋକ୍ତାମାନେ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟହୋଇ ଖୁବକ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit🤯💯 . HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation🙏🏻 . If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz🏡 . Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It💃🏻💕 . @norafatehi @varundvn @badboyshah You Guys Were So Amazing In This😻 If Only I Could Match Up To Half Of What These Guys Do Everyday👉🏻 @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @remodsouza @rahuldid @sushi1983 @suresh_kingsunited @shraddhakapoor @moonlight_chandni @iamkrutimahesh @punitjpathakofficial @perysheetal17 💙 . . PS: I Feel Like A TellyTubbie On A Mission.! . Also Thankyouuu @adityabhansali_ for editing this & @rajkeralia97 for helping me with this.!💛 . . #dance #dancer #choreography #love #norafatehi #doctorsday #instagood #instagram #bollywood
ରିଚା କ୍ୟାପସନରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଗରମରେ ରୋଗୀଙ୍କ ସେବା କରୁଥିବା ସମୟରେ ବି ଆମ ଭିତରେ ନକାରାତ୍ମକତାକୁ ଆମ ପାଖକୁ ଆସିବାକୁ ଦେଇନାହୁଁ ।’ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓକୁ ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୟୁଜର୍ସ ଦେଖିସାରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅନେକ ଲୋକ ଏହାକୁ ପସନ୍ଦ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।