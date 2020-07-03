ପିପିଇ କିଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧି ନୋରା ଫତେହିଙ୍କ ପରି ଧମାକେଦାର ଡ୍ୟାନ୍ସ କଲେ ଡାକ୍ତର, ଭାଇରାଲ ହେଉଛି ଭିଡିଓ

View this post on Instagram

We Won't Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit🤯💯 . HAPPY DOCTOR's DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation🙏🏻 . If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y'all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz🏡 . Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn't Stop From Making A Video On It💃🏻💕 . PS: I Feel Like A TellyTubbie On A Mission.!