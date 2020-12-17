ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଏମାନଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ମାଗଣା କରୋନା ଟୀକା, ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଙ୍କ ସୂଚନା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୭ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୋଭିଡ୍ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ମାଗଣା କରୋନା ଟିକା । ଏ ନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଲେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବ ଦାସ । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଜାନୁଆରି ଭିତରେ ଟିକାକରଣ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବା ନେଇ ଆଶାପ୍ରକାଶ କଲେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।୩ଟି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ କୋଭିଡ୍ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ କରୋନା ଟିକା ମିଳିବ । ପ୍ରଥମେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀ, ଡାକ୍ତର ଓ କରୋନା ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ । ବୟସ୍କ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ମାନଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ମିଳିବ ମାଗଣା କରୋନା ଟୀକା ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
