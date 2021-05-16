ଜ୍ୱର ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କୁ ଡାକ୍ତର ଦେଲେ ୧୫ ବୋତଲ ଗ୍ଲୁକୋଜ୍: ଅବସ୍ଥା ବିଗିଡ଼ିଯାଇ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ

By Manas Pradhan
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୬ା୫: ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ବେପରୁଆ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଜଣେ ୩୨ ବର୍ଷୀୟା ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ପୀଡ଼ିତା ଜଣକ ଜ୍ୱରରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଥିବାବେଳେ ଡାକ୍ତର ତାଙ୍କୁ ୧୫ ବୋତଲ ଗ୍ଲୁକୋଜ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଫଳରେ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ବିଗିଡ଼ିଯିବା ସହ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିଲା । ଡାକ୍ତର ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କ କୋଭିଡ୍ ଟେଷ୍ଟ ନ କରି ଭୁଲ ଚିକିତ୍ସା କରିଥିଲେ । ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ବିଗିଡ଼ିଯିବାରୁ ତାଙ୍କର ପରିବାରବର୍ଗ ନିକଟସ୍ଥ ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ ଏନେଇ ଯାଞ୍ଚ କରାଇଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ଖାମଖିଆଲି ମନୋବୃତ୍ତି କାରଣରୁ ଜଣେ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ତେଣୁ ଏହି ଘଟଣାର ଯାଞ୍ଚ କରାଯାଇ ଦୃଢ଼ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯିବ ବୋଲି ଜଣେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଜଣେ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ଅଧିକାରୀ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

