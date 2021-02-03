ପିଏନବି ଦେଉଛି ଶସ୍ତାରେ ସୁନା କିଣିବାର ସୁଯୋଗ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କଣ ରହିଛି ଏଥିରେ ଫାଇଦା

Top StoriesBreaking NewsBusiness
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 104,393,004
    World
    Confirmed: 104,393,004
    Active: 25,876,287
    Recovered: 76,253,922
    Death: 2,262,795
  • USA 27,027,347
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,027,347
    Active: 9,819,069
    Recovered: 16,750,422
    Death: 457,856
  • India 10,778,206
    India
    Confirmed: 10,778,206
    Active: 161,865
    Recovered: 10,461,706
    Death: 154,635
  • Brazil 9,286,256
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,286,256
    Active: 898,944
    Recovered: 8,160,929
    Death: 226,383
  • Russia 3,884,730
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,884,730
    Active: 470,027
    Recovered: 3,340,545
    Death: 74,158
  • UK 3,852,623
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,852,623
    Active: 1,956,904
    Recovered: 1,787,706
    Death: 108,013
  • Italy 2,570,608
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,570,608
    Active: 437,765
    Recovered: 2,043,499
    Death: 89,344
  • Turkey 2,492,977
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,492,977
    Active: 87,670
    Recovered: 2,379,070
    Death: 26,237
  • Germany 2,239,943
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,239,943
    Active: 226,557
    Recovered: 1,954,000
    Death: 59,386
  • Pakistan 549,032
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 549,032
    Active: 33,184
    Recovered: 504,046
    Death: 11,802
  • China 89,619
    China
    Confirmed: 89,619
    Active: 1,516
    Recovered: 83,467
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୩ା୨: ଆପଣ ଶସ୍ତାରେ ସୁନା କିଣିବାକୁ ଚାହୁଁଛନ୍ତି କି ? ଦେଶର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ବୃହତ୍ତମ ସରକାରୀ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ପଞ୍ଜାବ ନ୍ୟାସନାଲ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ (ପିଏନବି) ଏପରି ଏକ ସୁଯୋଗ ଆଣି ଦେଇଛି । ଏ ବିଷୟରେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୋଭରିନ ଗୋଲ୍ଡ ବଣ୍ଡରେ ନିବେଶ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ସୁନା ଜନସାଧାରଣ ଚଳିତ ଫେବୃଆରୀ ମାସ ୧ ତାରିଖରୁ ୫ ତାରିଖ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କିଣି ନିବେଶ ପାରିବେ । ରିଜର୍ଭ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଅଫ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ତରଫରୁ ସୁନା ପ୍ରତି ଗ୍ରାମ ପିଛା ୪୯୧୨ ଟଙ୍କା ରଖାଯାଇଛି । ଏହା ସୋଭରିନ ଗୋଲ୍ଡ ବଣ୍ଡ ସ୍କିମ ୨୦୨୦-୨୧ର ୧୧ତମ ସିରିଜ ଅଟେ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.