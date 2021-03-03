କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ ପାଇଁ ବେଦାନ୍ତ ସହ ଚୁକ୍ତି ବାତିଲ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 115,495,464
    World
    Confirmed: 115,495,464
    Active: 21,678,958
    Recovered: 91,252,676
    Death: 2,563,830
  • USA 29,375,702
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,375,702
    Active: 8,940,282
    Recovered: 19,906,113
    Death: 529,307
  • India 11,152,127
    India
    Confirmed: 11,152,127
    Active: 175,959
    Recovered: 10,818,721
    Death: 157,447
  • Brazil 10,647,845
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,647,845
    Active: 863,110
    Recovered: 9,527,173
    Death: 257,562
  • Russia 4,278,750
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,278,750
    Active: 337,668
    Recovered: 3,853,734
    Death: 87,348
  • UK 4,188,400
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,188,400
    Active: 1,059,384
    Recovered: 3,005,720
    Death: 123,296
  • Italy 2,976,274
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,976,274
    Active: 437,421
    Recovered: 2,440,218
    Death: 98,635
  • Turkey 2,734,836
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,734,836
    Active: 112,801
    Recovered: 2,593,264
    Death: 28,771
  • Germany 2,462,061
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,462,061
    Active: 116,336
    Recovered: 2,274,400
    Death: 71,325
  • Pakistan 583,916
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 583,916
    Active: 16,678
    Recovered: 554,225
    Death: 13,013
  • China 89,933
    China
    Confirmed: 89,933
    Active: 186
    Recovered: 85,111
    Death: 4,636

କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି,୩ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ ପାଇଁ ବେଦାନ୍ତ ସହ ହୋଇଥିବା ଚୁକ୍ତି ବାତିଲ ହୋଇଛି । ୫୦୦ ଶଯ୍ୟାର ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ ପାଇଁ ବେଦାନ୍ତ ସହ ଚୁକ୍ତି ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏଣିକି ୬୫୦ ଶର୍ଯ୍ୟାର ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ କରିବ ରାଜ୍ୟ ପୂର୍ତ୍ତ ବିଭାଗ  । ବକେୟା କାମକୁ ଜାତୀୟ ମେଡିକାଲ ଆୟୋଗର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶାବଳୀ ଅନୁସାରେ କରାଯିବ । ଅବଶିଷ୍ଟ କାମର ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ ଅଟକଳ ଦେବାକୁ ପୂର୍ତ୍ତ ବିଭାଗକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରିତାରେ ବିଳମ୍ବ ଯୋଗୁଁ ବେଦାନ୍ତ ଏମଓୟୁ ବାତିଲ ହୋଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.