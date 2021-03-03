କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ ପାଇଁ ବେଦାନ୍ତ ସହ ଚୁକ୍ତି ବାତିଲ

-
କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି,୩ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ ପାଇଁ ବେଦାନ୍ତ ସହ ହୋଇଥିବା ଚୁକ୍ତି ବାତିଲ ହୋଇଛି । ୫୦୦ ଶଯ୍ୟାର ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ ପାଇଁ ବେଦାନ୍ତ ସହ ଚୁକ୍ତି ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏଣିକି ୬୫୦ ଶର୍ଯ୍ୟାର ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ କରିବ ରାଜ୍ୟ ପୂର୍ତ୍ତ ବିଭାଗ । ବକେୟା କାମକୁ ଜାତୀୟ ମେଡିକାଲ ଆୟୋଗର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶାବଳୀ ଅନୁସାରେ କରାଯିବ । ଅବଶିଷ୍ଟ କାମର ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ ଅଟକଳ ଦେବାକୁ ପୂର୍ତ୍ତ ବିଭାଗକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରିତାରେ ବିଳମ୍ବ ଯୋଗୁଁ ବେଦାନ୍ତ ଏମଓୟୁ ବାତିଲ ହୋଇଛି ।