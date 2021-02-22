ଗୃହରେ ‘ବାଉଁଶ’ ହିସାବ ଦେଲେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର,୨୨ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଣ୍ଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ଜୋନରେ ବନ୍ଧାଯାଇଥିବା ‘ବାଉଁଶ’କୁ ନେଇ ଗୃହରେ ଉତ୍ତର ରଖିଲେ ନିର୍ମାଣ ଓ ପୂର୍ତ୍ତ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରଫୁଲ ମଲ୍ଲିକ । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କୋଭିଡ ବେଳେ ୪୦୬ଟି ଜାଗାରେ କଣ୍ଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ଜୋନ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ପିଡବ୍ଲୁଡି ଦ୍ୱାରା କଣ୍ଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ଜୋନ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ୬୩,୫୨୬ ଖଣ୍ଡ ବାଉଁଶ ବ୍ୟବହାର ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏହି ବାଉଁଶ ଭଡା ସୂତ୍ରରେ ଅଣାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ୯୧,୬୯ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ବ୍ୟୟ ଅଟ୍ଟକଳ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏଯାଏଁ ୨୧,୯୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ କରାଯାଇଛି । ୬୦ଟି କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନ ସେଣ୍ଟର ମରାମତି ପାଇଁ ୧୩୪୪.୬୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ହୋଇଛି ।’

