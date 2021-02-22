ଗୃହରେ ‘ବାଉଁଶ’ ହିସାବ ଦେଲେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

-
World
112,027,570
WorldConfirmed: 112,027,570Active: 22,155,482Recovered: 87,392,775Death: 2,479,313
-
USA
28,765,423
USAConfirmed: 28,765,423Active: 9,281,100Recovered: 18,973,190Death: 511,133
-
India
11,005,850
IndiaConfirmed: 11,005,850Active: 150,022Recovered: 10,699,410Death: 156,418
-
Brazil
10,168,174
BrazilConfirmed: 10,168,174Active: 826,131Recovered: 9,095,483Death: 246,560
-
Russia
4,177,330
RussiaConfirmed: 4,177,330Active: 367,312Recovered: 3,726,388Death: 83,630
-
UK
4,115,509
UKConfirmed: 4,115,509Active: 1,500,711Recovered: 2,494,218Death: 120,580
-
Italy
2,809,246
ItalyConfirmed: 2,809,246Active: 388,895Recovered: 2,324,633Death: 95,718
-
Turkey
2,638,422
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,638,422Active: 86,602Recovered: 2,523,760Death: 28,060
-
Germany
2,394,515
GermanyConfirmed: 2,394,515Active: 128,072Recovered: 2,198,000Death: 68,443
-
Pakistan
572,334
PakistanConfirmed: 572,334Active: 24,226Recovered: 535,491Death: 12,617
-
China
89,842
ChinaConfirmed: 89,842Active: 401Recovered: 84,805Death: 4,636
ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର,୨୨ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଣ୍ଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ଜୋନରେ ବନ୍ଧାଯାଇଥିବା ‘ବାଉଁଶ’କୁ ନେଇ ଗୃହରେ ଉତ୍ତର ରଖିଲେ ନିର୍ମାଣ ଓ ପୂର୍ତ୍ତ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରଫୁଲ ମଲ୍ଲିକ । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କୋଭିଡ ବେଳେ ୪୦୬ଟି ଜାଗାରେ କଣ୍ଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ଜୋନ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ପିଡବ୍ଲୁଡି ଦ୍ୱାରା କଣ୍ଟେନମେଣ୍ଟ ଜୋନ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ୬୩,୫୨୬ ଖଣ୍ଡ ବାଉଁଶ ବ୍ୟବହାର ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏହି ବାଉଁଶ ଭଡା ସୂତ୍ରରେ ଅଣାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ୯୧,୬୯ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ବ୍ୟୟ ଅଟ୍ଟକଳ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏଯାଏଁ ୨୧,୯୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ କରାଯାଇଛି । ୬୦ଟି କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନ ସେଣ୍ଟର ମରାମତି ପାଇଁ ୧୩୪୪.୬୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ହୋଇଛି ।’