ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ବଦଳିଲା ସ୍କୁଲ ସମୟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ନୂଆ ଟାଇମ୍

-
World
115,096,758
WorldConfirmed: 115,096,758Active: 21,741,594Recovered: 90,802,759Death: 2,552,405
-
USA
29,314,254
USAConfirmed: 29,314,254Active: 8,969,496Recovered: 19,817,532Death: 527,226
-
India
11,124,527
IndiaConfirmed: 11,124,527Active: 168,331Recovered: 10,798,921Death: 157,275
-
Brazil
10,589,608
BrazilConfirmed: 10,589,608Active: 876,672Recovered: 9,457,100Death: 255,836
-
Russia
4,268,215
RussiaConfirmed: 4,268,215Active: 343,279Recovered: 3,838,040Death: 86,896
-
UK
4,182,009
UKConfirmed: 4,182,009Active: 1,099,172Recovered: 2,959,884Death: 122,953
-
Italy
2,938,371
ItalyConfirmed: 2,938,371Active: 424,333Recovered: 2,416,093Death: 97,945
-
Turkey
2,711,479
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,711,479Active: 104,660Recovered: 2,578,181Death: 28,638
-
Germany
2,456,287
GermanyConfirmed: 2,456,287Active: 120,702Recovered: 2,264,600Death: 70,985
-
Pakistan
582,528
PakistanConfirmed: 582,528Active: 22,184Recovered: 547,406Death: 12,938
-
China
89,923
ChinaConfirmed: 89,923Active: 200Recovered: 85,087Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସକାଳୁଆ ସ୍କୁଲ ନେଇ ବଦଳିଛି ପୂର୍ବ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ସମୟ । ନବମ ଓ ଏକାଦଶ ପିଲାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସକାଳ ୭ଟାରୁ ୯ ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ କ୍ଳାସ ହେବ । ସେହିପରି ଦଶମ ଓ ଦ୍ୱାଦଶ ପିଲାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସକାଳ ୮ଟାରୁ ୧୨ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ପାଠପଢା ହେବ । ସ୍କୁଲ ସମୟ ବଦଳିବା ନେଇ ସ୍କୁଲ ଓ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସକାଳ ୭ଟାରୁ ମଧ୍ୟାହ୍ନ ୧ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସ୍କୁଲ ଖୋଲିବା ପାଇଁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ହୋଇଥିଲା ।