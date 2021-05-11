କରୋନାରେ ୧୦ ମାଓବାଦୀ ମୃତ

-
World
159,631,994
WorldConfirmed: 159,631,994Active: 18,015,553Recovered: 138,297,674Death: 3,318,767
-
USA
33,515,308
USAConfirmed: 33,515,308Active: 6,411,702Recovered: 26,507,427Death: 596,179
-
India
22,992,517
IndiaConfirmed: 22,992,517Active: 3,715,188Recovered: 19,027,304Death: 250,025
-
Brazil
15,214,030
BrazilConfirmed: 15,214,030Active: 1,031,469Recovered: 13,759,125Death: 423,436
-
Turkey
5,044,936
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,044,936Active: 257,754Recovered: 4,743,871Death: 43,311
-
Russia
4,896,842
RussiaConfirmed: 4,896,842Active: 272,951Recovered: 4,509,915Death: 113,976
-
UK
4,437,217
UKConfirmed: 4,437,217Active: 58,909Recovered: 4,250,699Death: 127,609
-
Italy
4,116,287
ItalyConfirmed: 4,116,287Active: 373,670Recovered: 3,619,586Death: 123,031
-
Germany
3,535,354
GermanyConfirmed: 3,535,354Active: 252,973Recovered: 3,196,900Death: 85,481
-
Pakistan
864,557
PakistanConfirmed: 864,557Active: 78,959Recovered: 766,492Death: 19,106
-
China
90,783
ChinaConfirmed: 90,783Active: 302Recovered: 85,845Death: 4,636
ରାୟପୁର, ୧୧ା୫: କରୋନାରେ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ଦୁର୍ବିସହ ହୋଇ ପଡ଼ିଛି । ତେବେ ମାଓବାଦୀମାନେ ଏଥିରୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତି ପାରି ନାହାନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରେ ୧୦ ଜଣ ମାଓବାଦୀଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଅନ୍ୟ ୪୦୦ ଜଣ କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଛତିଶଗଡ଼ର ଦାନ୍ତେୱାଡ଼ା ଏସପି ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, କିଛିଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମାଓବାଦୀଙ୍କ ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ବହୁଲୋକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିବା ସହ ଅନେକ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଥିଲେ ।