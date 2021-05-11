କରୋନାରେ ୧୦ ମାଓବାଦୀ ମୃତ

By Manas Pradhan
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 159,631,994
    World
    Confirmed: 159,631,994
    Active: 18,015,553
    Recovered: 138,297,674
    Death: 3,318,767
  • USA 33,515,308
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,515,308
    Active: 6,411,702
    Recovered: 26,507,427
    Death: 596,179
  • India 22,992,517
    India
    Confirmed: 22,992,517
    Active: 3,715,188
    Recovered: 19,027,304
    Death: 250,025
  • Brazil 15,214,030
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,214,030
    Active: 1,031,469
    Recovered: 13,759,125
    Death: 423,436
  • Turkey 5,044,936
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,044,936
    Active: 257,754
    Recovered: 4,743,871
    Death: 43,311
  • Russia 4,896,842
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,896,842
    Active: 272,951
    Recovered: 4,509,915
    Death: 113,976
  • UK 4,437,217
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,437,217
    Active: 58,909
    Recovered: 4,250,699
    Death: 127,609
  • Italy 4,116,287
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,116,287
    Active: 373,670
    Recovered: 3,619,586
    Death: 123,031
  • Germany 3,535,354
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,535,354
    Active: 252,973
    Recovered: 3,196,900
    Death: 85,481
  • Pakistan 864,557
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 864,557
    Active: 78,959
    Recovered: 766,492
    Death: 19,106
  • China 90,783
    China
    Confirmed: 90,783
    Active: 302
    Recovered: 85,845
    Death: 4,636

ରାୟପୁର, ୧୧ା୫: କରୋନାରେ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ଦୁର୍ବିସହ ହୋଇ ପଡ଼ିଛି । ତେବେ ମାଓବାଦୀମାନେ ଏଥିରୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତି ପାରି ନାହାନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରେ ୧୦ ଜଣ ମାଓବାଦୀଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଅନ୍ୟ ୪୦୦ ଜଣ କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଛତିଶଗଡ଼ର ଦାନ୍ତେୱାଡ଼ା ଏସପି ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, କିଛିଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମାଓବାଦୀଙ୍କ ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ବହୁଲୋକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିବା ସହ ଅନେକ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଥିଲେ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.