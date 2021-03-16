SCBରେ ପଙ୍ଖା ଖସିବା ଘଟଣା, ରୋଗୀ ମୃତ

-
WorldConfirmed: 120,771,050Active: 20,682,852Recovered: 97,416,125Death: 2,672,073
USAConfirmed: 30,138,586Active: 7,304,022Recovered: 22,286,551Death: 548,013
BrazilConfirmed: 11,525,477Active: 1,133,921Recovered: 10,111,954Death: 279,602
IndiaConfirmed: 11,409,595Active: 225,072Recovered: 11,025,631Death: 158,892
RussiaConfirmed: 4,400,045Active: 303,975Recovered: 4,003,576Death: 92,494
UKConfirmed: 4,263,527Active: 611,232Recovered: 3,526,715Death: 125,580
ItalyConfirmed: 3,238,394Active: 530,357Recovered: 2,605,538Death: 102,499
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,894,893Active: 148,372Recovered: 2,716,969Death: 29,552
GermanyConfirmed: 2,585,385Active: 146,170Recovered: 2,365,100Death: 74,115
PakistanConfirmed: 609,964Active: 23,355Recovered: 573,014Death: 13,595
ChinaConfirmed: 90,062Active: 182Recovered: 85,244Death: 4,636
କଟକ,୧୬/୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଟକ ବଡ଼ ଡାକ୍ତରଖାନା ସର୍ଜରୀ ୱାର୍ଡରେ ଛାତରୁ ପଙ୍ଖା ଖସିବା ଘଟଣାରେ ଆସିଛି ବଡ ଖବର। ଯାଜପୁର ଅଞ୍ଚଳର ସଂପୃକ୍ତ ମହିଳା ରୋଗୀ ପାର୍ବତୀ ଦାସଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି। ନିଆଁରେ ପୋଡ଼ି ହୋଇ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ଖସିଥିଲା ପଙ୍ଖା । ଗତକାଲି ରାତିରେ ଗୁରୁତର ପାର୍ବତୀଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।