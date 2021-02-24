କାଳିଆ ଯୋଜନାରେ ୧,୦୪,୦୭୬ ଅଯୋଗ୍ୟ

-
World
112,680,152
WorldConfirmed: 112,680,152Active: 21,916,273Recovered: 88,266,708Death: 2,497,171
-
USA
28,897,718
USAConfirmed: 28,897,718Active: 9,170,205Recovered: 19,212,517Death: 514,996
-
India
11,030,176
IndiaConfirmed: 11,030,176Active: 146,876Recovered: 10,726,702Death: 156,598
-
Brazil
10,260,621
BrazilConfirmed: 10,260,621Active: 796,811Recovered: 9,215,164Death: 248,646
-
Russia
4,189,153
RussiaConfirmed: 4,189,153Active: 365,762Recovered: 3,739,344Death: 84,047
-
UK
4,134,639
UKConfirmed: 4,134,639Active: 1,406,335Recovered: 2,606,999Death: 121,305
-
Italy
2,832,162
ItalyConfirmed: 2,832,162Active: 387,948Recovered: 2,347,866Death: 96,348
-
Turkey
2,655,633
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,655,633Active: 92,424Recovered: 2,534,996Death: 28,213
-
Germany
2,405,263
GermanyConfirmed: 2,405,263Active: 118,349Recovered: 2,217,700Death: 69,214
-
Pakistan
574,580
PakistanConfirmed: 574,580Active: 23,665Recovered: 538,207Death: 12,708
-
China
89,864
ChinaConfirmed: 89,864Active: 370Recovered: 84,858Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୪ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ‘କାଳିଆ’ ଯୋଜନାରେ ଅଯୋଗ୍ୟଙ୍କ ତାଲିକା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର । ଏହି ଯୋଜନାରେ ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪ ହଜାର ୭୬ ଜଣ ଅଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଘୋଷିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଯୋଜନାରେ ୫୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୪ ହଜାର ୭୦୭ ଜଣ ଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଘୋଷିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏନେଇ ବିଧାୟକ ସୌମ୍ୟରଞ୍ଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନରେ ଆଜି ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ଉତ୍ତର ରଖିଛନ୍ତି କୃଷି ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅରୁଣ ସାହୁ ।