ଫିକା ପଡ଼ିଛି ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଓ ସଟଡାଉନ୍: ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୦, ୭୫୭ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

By Manas Pradhan
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୭ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହରର ତାଣ୍ଡବ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଲକଡାଉନ, ସଟଡାଉନ୍, କର୍ଫୁ ପରି ସମସ୍ତ କଟକଣା କରୋନା ଆଗରେ ଫିକା ପଡ଼ିଯାଇଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୦,୭୫୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୬୦୨୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୭୩୩ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୯୭୩ ଜଣ ଓ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୯୦୯ ଜଣ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ତେବେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୨ ହଜାର ୯୮୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୪ ହଜାର ୫୩୨ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬ ହଜାର ୬୧ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

