ଫିକା ପଡ଼ିଛି ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଓ ସଟଡାଉନ୍: ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୦, ୭୫୭ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

World
163,724,238
WorldConfirmed: 163,724,238Active: 16,981,832Recovered: 143,348,966Death: 3,393,440
USA
33,715,951
USAConfirmed: 33,715,951Active: 5,979,784Recovered: 27,136,020Death: 600,147
India
24,965,463
IndiaConfirmed: 24,965,463Active: 3,516,976Recovered: 21,174,076Death: 274,411
Brazil
15,627,475
BrazilConfirmed: 15,627,475Active: 1,094,365Recovered: 14,097,287Death: 435,823
Turkey
5,117,374
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,117,374Active: 125,358Recovered: 4,947,256Death: 44,760
Russia
4,940,245
RussiaConfirmed: 4,940,245Active: 268,301Recovered: 4,556,073Death: 115,871
UK
4,450,777
UKConfirmed: 4,450,777Active: 45,891Recovered: 4,277,207Death: 127,679
Italy
4,159,122
ItalyConfirmed: 4,159,122Active: 328,882Recovered: 3,706,084Death: 124,156
Germany
3,602,939
GermanyConfirmed: 3,602,939Active: 215,508Recovered: 3,300,700Death: 86,731
Pakistan
880,362
PakistanConfirmed: 880,362Active: 68,223Recovered: 792,522Death: 19,617
China
90,872
ChinaConfirmed: 90,872Active: 291Recovered: 85,945Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୭ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହରର ତାଣ୍ଡବ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଲକଡାଉନ, ସଟଡାଉନ୍, କର୍ଫୁ ପରି ସମସ୍ତ କଟକଣା କରୋନା ଆଗରେ ଫିକା ପଡ଼ିଯାଇଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୦,୭୫୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୬୦୨୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୭୩୩ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୯୭୩ ଜଣ ଓ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୯୦୯ ଜଣ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
6. Boudh: 133
7. Cuttack: 973
8. Deogarh: 102
9. Dhenkanal: 289
10. Gajapati: 141
11. Ganjam: 209
12. Jagatsinghpur: 219
13. Jajpur: 281
14. Jharsuguda: 388
15. Kalahandi: 125
16. Kandhamal: 87
17. Kendrapada: 148
18. Keonjhar: 208
19. Khurda: 909
20. Koraput: 282
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 17, 2021
ତେବେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୨ ହଜାର ୯୮୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୪ ହଜାର ୫୩୨ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬ ହଜାର ୬୧ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
New recoveries: 12077
Cumulative tested: 10941192
Positive: 622981
Recovered: 514532
Active cases: 106061
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 17, 2021