ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୦୮ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

World
102,695,134
WorldConfirmed: 102,695,134Active: 26,066,812Recovered: 74,410,352Death: 2,217,970
USA
26,512,193
USAConfirmed: 26,512,193Active: 9,865,162Recovered: 16,199,572Death: 447,459
India
10,734,026
IndiaConfirmed: 10,734,026Active: 170,682Recovered: 10,409,160Death: 154,184
Brazil
9,119,477
BrazilConfirmed: 9,119,477Active: 936,059Recovered: 7,960,643Death: 222,775
Russia
3,832,080
RussiaConfirmed: 3,832,080Active: 479,419Recovered: 3,279,964Death: 72,697
UK
3,772,813
UKConfirmed: 3,772,813Active: 1,994,506Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 104,371
Italy
2,529,070
ItalyConfirmed: 2,529,070Active: 467,824Recovered: 1,973,388Death: 87,858
Turkey
2,464,030
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,464,030Active: 89,985Recovered: 2,348,309Death: 25,736
Germany
2,207,393
GermanyConfirmed: 2,207,393Active: 238,541Recovered: 1,911,800Death: 57,052
Pakistan
543,214
PakistanConfirmed: 543,214Active: 33,439Recovered: 498,152Death: 11,623
China
89,430
ChinaConfirmed: 89,430Active: 1,711Recovered: 83,083Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୩୦।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୦୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬୩ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୫ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୯୫୮ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୧ ହଜାର ୮୨୪ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୧ ହଜାର ୧୭୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 29th January, 2021
New Positive Cases: 108
In quarantine: 63
Local contacts: 45
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 8
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Cuttack: 9
5. Deogarh: 2
20. Sundargarh: 12
21. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 157
Cumulative tested: 7685776
Positive: 334958
Recovered: 331824
Active cases: 1175
