ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୨,୫୨୩ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
165,860,973
-
USA
33,833,181
-
India
26,031,991
-
Brazil
15,898,558
-
Turkey
5,160,423
-
Russia
4,974,908
-
UK
4,455,221
-
Italy
4,178,261
-
Germany
3,638,504
-
Pakistan
893,461
-
China
90,944
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୨ ହଜାର ୫୨୩ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୭ ହଜାର ୦୧୨ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୫୧୧ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬,୬୮,୪୨୨କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୦୯,୪୩୮ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫,୫୬,୫୦୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୮୪୨ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ କଟକରୁ ୧୦୮୪, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୯୩୦, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୭୧୫, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୫୪୬, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୫୧୦, ପୁରୀରୁ ୫୬୮, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୪୦୦, ନୟାଗଡ଼ରୁ ୩୧୫, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୪୧୯, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୮୩, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୩୨୫, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୩୬୫, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୨୯୬, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୨୩୩ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
New recoveries: 9870
Cumulative tested: 11180649
Positive: 668422
Recovered: 556501
Active cases: 109438
