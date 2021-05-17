ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୮୬୪ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
163,897,565
WorldConfirmed: 163,897,565Active: 16,844,490Recovered: 143,656,634Death: 3,396,441
33,716,325
USAConfirmed: 33,716,325Active: 5,979,842Recovered: 27,136,334Death: 600,149
25,010,928
IndiaConfirmed: 25,010,928Active: 3,513,929Recovered: 21,221,782Death: 275,217
15,627,475
BrazilConfirmed: 15,627,475Active: 1,094,365Recovered: 14,097,287Death: 435,823
5,117,374
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,117,374Active: 125,358Recovered: 4,947,256Death: 44,760
4,949,573
RussiaConfirmed: 4,949,573Active: 270,108Recovered: 4,563,254Death: 116,211
4,450,777
UKConfirmed: 4,450,777Active: 45,891Recovered: 4,277,207Death: 127,679
4,159,122
ItalyConfirmed: 4,159,122Active: 328,882Recovered: 3,706,084Death: 124,156
3,604,053
GermanyConfirmed: 3,604,053Active: 216,597Recovered: 3,300,700Death: 86,756
880,362
PakistanConfirmed: 880,362Active: 68,223Recovered: 792,522Death: 19,617
90,872
ChinaConfirmed: 90,872Active: 291Recovered: 85,945Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୮୬୪ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୩୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୭୩୦ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୯୩୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୨ ହଜାର ୪୯୮ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୦ ହଜାର ୧୬୦ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୦୨୧ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୯୬ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।
