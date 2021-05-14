କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ୨ଟି ଆୟୁର୍ବେଦିକ ଔଷଧକୁ ଅନୁମତି

By Sushreejyoti Routray
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 161,825,023
    World
    Confirmed: 161,825,023
    Active: 17,809,447
    Recovered: 140,657,056
    Death: 3,358,520
  • USA 33,626,097
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,626,097
    Active: 6,360,358
    Recovered: 26,667,199
    Death: 598,540
  • India 24,046,120
    India
    Confirmed: 24,046,120
    Active: 3,710,403
    Recovered: 20,073,367
    Death: 262,350
  • Brazil 15,436,827
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,436,827
    Active: 1,026,902
    Recovered: 13,979,329
    Death: 430,596
  • Turkey 5,083,996
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,083,996
    Active: 183,174
    Recovered: 4,856,763
    Death: 44,059
  • Russia 4,913,439
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,913,439
    Active: 270,838
    Recovered: 4,527,878
    Death: 114,723
  • UK 4,444,631
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,444,631
    Active: 58,682
    Recovered: 4,258,298
    Death: 127,651
  • Italy 4,139,160
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,139,160
    Active: 346,008
    Recovered: 3,669,407
    Death: 123,745
  • Germany 3,575,644
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,575,644
    Active: 249,068
    Recovered: 3,240,300
    Death: 86,276
  • Pakistan 870,703
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 870,703
    Active: 75,052
    Recovered: 776,315
    Death: 19,336
  • China 90,815
    China
    Confirmed: 90,815
    Active: 285
    Recovered: 85,894
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୪ ।୫: କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଚିକିତ୍ସା ପାଇଁ ୨ଟି ଆୟୁର୍ବେଦିକ ଔଷଧକୁ ମିଳିଛି ଅନୁମତି । କରୋନା ଚିକିତ୍ସା ପାଇଁ କଫସୁରା କୁଦିନିର ଓ ଆୟୁଷ-୬୪କୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଏହି ୨ ଆୟୁର୍ବେଦିକ ଔଷଧକୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦେଇଛି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଆୟୁଷ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ । ଏହି ଔଷଧ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଓ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଲକ୍ଷଣଯୁକ୍ତ ରୋଗୀଙ୍କ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଫଳପ୍ରଦ ହେବ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.