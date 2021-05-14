କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ୨ଟି ଆୟୁର୍ବେଦିକ ଔଷଧକୁ ଅନୁମତି

-
WorldConfirmed: 161,825,023Active: 17,809,447Recovered: 140,657,056Death: 3,358,520
USAConfirmed: 33,626,097Active: 6,360,358Recovered: 26,667,199Death: 598,540
IndiaConfirmed: 24,046,120Active: 3,710,403Recovered: 20,073,367Death: 262,350
BrazilConfirmed: 15,436,827Active: 1,026,902Recovered: 13,979,329Death: 430,596
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,083,996Active: 183,174Recovered: 4,856,763Death: 44,059
RussiaConfirmed: 4,913,439Active: 270,838Recovered: 4,527,878Death: 114,723
UKConfirmed: 4,444,631Active: 58,682Recovered: 4,258,298Death: 127,651
ItalyConfirmed: 4,139,160Active: 346,008Recovered: 3,669,407Death: 123,745
GermanyConfirmed: 3,575,644Active: 249,068Recovered: 3,240,300Death: 86,276
PakistanConfirmed: 870,703Active: 75,052Recovered: 776,315Death: 19,336
ChinaConfirmed: 90,815Active: 285Recovered: 85,894Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୪ ।୫: କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଚିକିତ୍ସା ପାଇଁ ୨ଟି ଆୟୁର୍ବେଦିକ ଔଷଧକୁ ମିଳିଛି ଅନୁମତି । କରୋନା ଚିକିତ୍ସା ପାଇଁ କଫସୁରା କୁଦିନିର ଓ ଆୟୁଷ-୬୪କୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଏହି ୨ ଆୟୁର୍ବେଦିକ ଔଷଧକୁ ଅନୁମତି ଦେଇଛି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଆୟୁଷ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ । ଏହି ଔଷଧ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଓ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଲକ୍ଷଣଯୁକ୍ତ ରୋଗୀଙ୍କ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଫଳପ୍ରଦ ହେବ ।