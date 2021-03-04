ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୮୯ ମୃତ

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 115,769,096
    World
    Confirmed: 115,769,096
    Active: 21,719,126
    Recovered: 91,478,176
    Death: 2,571,794
  • USA 29,456,377
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,456,377
    Active: 8,921,400
    Recovered: 20,003,325
    Death: 531,652
  • India 11,156,923
    India
    Confirmed: 11,156,923
    Active: 173,377
    Recovered: 10,826,075
    Death: 157,471
  • Brazil 10,722,221
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,722,221
    Active: 871,229
    Recovered: 9,591,590
    Death: 259,402
  • Russia 4,278,750
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,278,750
    Active: 337,668
    Recovered: 3,853,734
    Death: 87,348
  • UK 4,194,785
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,194,785
    Active: 1,065,282
    Recovered: 3,005,720
    Death: 123,783
  • Italy 2,976,274
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,976,274
    Active: 437,421
    Recovered: 2,440,218
    Death: 98,635
  • Turkey 2,734,836
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,734,836
    Active: 112,801
    Recovered: 2,593,264
    Death: 28,771
  • Germany 2,472,896
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,472,896
    Active: 126,785
    Recovered: 2,274,400
    Death: 71,711
  • Pakistan 585,435
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 585,435
    Active: 17,117
    Recovered: 555,242
    Death: 13,076
  • China 89,943
    China
    Confirmed: 89,943
    Active: 177
    Recovered: 85,130
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୪ା୩: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଏବେ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୮୯ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୪୩୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୭ ହଜାର ୪୦୭ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୬ ହଜାର ୯୨୩ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭୩ ହଜାର ୪୧୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୦୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୬ ହଜାର ୦୭୫ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

