ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୮୯ ମୃତ

-
World
115,769,096
WorldConfirmed: 115,769,096Active: 21,719,126Recovered: 91,478,176Death: 2,571,794
-
USA
29,456,377
USAConfirmed: 29,456,377Active: 8,921,400Recovered: 20,003,325Death: 531,652
-
India
11,156,923
IndiaConfirmed: 11,156,923Active: 173,377Recovered: 10,826,075Death: 157,471
-
Brazil
10,722,221
BrazilConfirmed: 10,722,221Active: 871,229Recovered: 9,591,590Death: 259,402
-
Russia
4,278,750
RussiaConfirmed: 4,278,750Active: 337,668Recovered: 3,853,734Death: 87,348
-
UK
4,194,785
UKConfirmed: 4,194,785Active: 1,065,282Recovered: 3,005,720Death: 123,783
-
Italy
2,976,274
ItalyConfirmed: 2,976,274Active: 437,421Recovered: 2,440,218Death: 98,635
-
Turkey
2,734,836
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,734,836Active: 112,801Recovered: 2,593,264Death: 28,771
-
Germany
2,472,896
GermanyConfirmed: 2,472,896Active: 126,785Recovered: 2,274,400Death: 71,711
-
Pakistan
585,435
PakistanConfirmed: 585,435Active: 17,117Recovered: 555,242Death: 13,076
-
China
89,943
ChinaConfirmed: 89,943Active: 177Recovered: 85,130Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୪ା୩: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଏବେ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୮୯ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୪୩୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୭ ହଜାର ୪୦୭ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୬ ହଜାର ୯୨୩ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭୩ ହଜାର ୪୧୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୦୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୬ ହଜାର ୦୭୫ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।