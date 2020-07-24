Farah Khan to host Khatron Ke Khiladi instead of Rohit Shetty!

The reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has a big news for those watching Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show’s 10th season (Khatron Ke Khiladi 10), is in the final stages. The final episode of the show has also been shot. Amidst the love that the show receives, the makers want the work on the special edition of the show should be started immediately after the finale episode. But the trouble has arisen in front of the makers as to who will host the show, as the filmmaker Rohit Shetty is a bit busy, the makers have decided to replace Rohit with the choreographer Farah Khan.

The special edition of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi) will be titled’ Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India ‘. According to a news from Times of India, choreographer Farah Khan will host some episodes. Actually, Rohit is going to Hyderabad for his next film. In such a situation, he has told the channel’s makers that he may not be available for the first two episodes.