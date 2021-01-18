କୃଷକଙ୍କ ଟ୍ରାକ୍ଟର ରାଲି: ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ଘୁଞ୍ଚିଲା ଶୁଣାଣି

-
World
95,538,220
WorldConfirmed: 95,538,220Active: 25,244,423Recovered: 68,252,792Death: 2,041,005
-
USA
24,482,050
USAConfirmed: 24,482,050Active: 9,646,497Recovered: 14,428,351Death: 407,202
-
India
10,572,672
IndiaConfirmed: 10,572,672Active: 208,874Recovered: 10,211,342Death: 152,456
-
Brazil
8,488,099
BrazilConfirmed: 8,488,099Active: 866,577Recovered: 7,411,654Death: 209,868
-
Russia
3,591,066
RussiaConfirmed: 3,591,066Active: 546,265Recovered: 2,978,764Death: 66,037
-
UK
3,395,959
UKConfirmed: 3,395,959Active: 1,771,962Recovered: 1,534,736Death: 89,261
-
Turkey
2,387,101
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,387,101Active: 100,240Recovered: 2,262,864Death: 23,997
-
Italy
2,381,277
ItalyConfirmed: 2,381,277Active: 553,374Recovered: 1,745,726Death: 82,177
-
Germany
2,050,099
GermanyConfirmed: 2,050,099Active: 310,959Recovered: 1,691,700Death: 47,440
-
Pakistan
521,211
PakistanConfirmed: 521,211Active: 34,986Recovered: 475,228Death: 10,997
-
China
88,336
ChinaConfirmed: 88,336Active: 1,301Recovered: 82,400Death: 4,635
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୮ା୧: କୃଷି ଆଇନ ବିରୋଧରେ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ୫୪ ଦିନରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ କିଛି ସମାଧାନ ହୋଇପାରୁନି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର ଓ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏକାଧିକ ବୈଠକ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ କୌଣସି ଫଳାଫଳ ବାହାରି ପାରିନଥିଲା । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଟ୍ରାକ୍ଟର ପରେଡ୍ ନେଇ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ଣୁଣାଣି ଘୁଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଆବେଦନ ଉପରେ ଘୁଞ୍ଚିଛି ଶୁଣାଣି । ଆସନ୍ତା ବୁଧବାର ଦିନ ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି କରିବେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ ।
ତେବେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟଙ୍କ କହିବା ମୁତାବକ, ଟ୍ରାକ୍ଟର ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ନେଇ ପୋଲିସ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଉ । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀକୁ କିଏ ଆସିବ ତାହା ପୋଲିସ ଉପରେ ନିର୍ଭର କରୁଛି । ପୋଲିସ ତାହାର ଅଧିକାର ପ୍ରୟୋଗ କରିପାରିବ । ପୋଲିସ କ’ଣ କରିବ , ତାହା କୋର୍ଟ କହିପାରିବ ନାହିଁ ।