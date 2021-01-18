କୃଷକଙ୍କ ଟ୍ରାକ୍ଟର ରାଲି: ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ଘୁଞ୍ଚିଲା ଶୁଣାଣି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୮ା୧: କୃଷି ଆଇନ ବିରୋଧରେ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ୫୪ ଦିନରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ କିଛି ସମାଧାନ ହୋଇପାରୁନି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର ଓ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏକାଧିକ ବୈଠକ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ କୌଣସି ଫଳାଫଳ ବାହାରି ପାରିନଥିଲା । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଟ୍ରାକ୍ଟର ପରେଡ୍ ନେଇ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟରେ ଣୁଣାଣି ଘୁଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଆବେଦନ ଉପରେ ଘୁଞ୍ଚିଛି ଶୁଣାଣି । ଆସନ୍ତା ବୁଧବାର ଦିନ ମାମଲାର ଶୁଣାଣି କରିବେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟ ।

ତେବେ ସୁପ୍ରିମକୋର୍ଟଙ୍କ କହିବା ମୁତାବକ, ଟ୍ରାକ୍ଟର ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ନେଇ ପୋଲିସ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଉ । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀକୁ କିଏ ଆସିବ ତାହା ପୋଲିସ ଉପରେ ନିର୍ଭର କରୁଛି । ପୋଲିସ ତାହାର ଅଧିକାର ପ୍ରୟୋଗ କରିପାରିବ । ପୋଲିସ କ’ଣ କରିବ , ତାହା କୋର୍ଟ କହିପାରିବ ନାହିଁ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
