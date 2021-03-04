Ind vs Eng: Another turning track awaiting England?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ahmedabad, 4/3: India and England will face off for the last time in the test series in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium on Thursday. India would be happy with a draw as till take them to the final of World test championship. England will look to salvage some pride by winning the final test.

There has been a lot of talk regarding the pitch, but both teams will hope for better application from their batsmen. Ajinkya Rahane in the press conference stated that the pitch will assist the spinners in the last test too. More or less another turner is awaiting England in the last test.

India will replace Jasprit Bumrah, who is unavailable due to personal reasons with Mohammed Shiraj. Though the team will be tempted to play Umesh Yadav, given his record at home. Other than that Kuldeep Yadav may come in inplace of Washington Sundar.

England will include spinner Domm Bess in their team given the condition will assist the slow bowlers. Stuart Broad is most likely to sit out.

The spectators and fans will hope for a good ending to a dull and boring series. An even contest contest with bat and ball is expected in the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
