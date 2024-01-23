fbpx

ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ରାମ ମନ୍ଦିର ଶୋଭାଯାତ୍ରା ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ ଉତ୍ତେଜନା, ବୁଲିଲା ବୁଲଡୋଜର

By Sunil Kumar Samal

ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ମୁମ୍ବାଇର ମୀରା ରୋଡ୍ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଏକ ବୁଲଡୋଜର ଚଳାଇଛି। ଏଠାରେ ବିପୁଳ ସଂଖ୍ୟକ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଏଠାରେ ଦୁଇ ସମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ହିଂସା କାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟିଥିଲା, ଯାହାର ଅନେକ ଭିଡିଓ ମଧ୍ୟ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଭାଇରାଲ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ମହାନଗର ନିଗମର ବୁଲଡୋଜର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟର ଏକ ଭିଡିଓ ସେୟାର କରି ନ୍ୟୁଜ୍ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଏଏନଆଇ ଲେଖିଛି ଯେ ମୀରା ରୋଡର ନୟା ନଗର ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ବେଆଇନ ନିର୍ମାଣ ଏବଂ ଜବରଦଖଲ ଉଚ୍ଛେଦ କରାଯାଉଛି। ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ୍ରମେ ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପୁଲିସ ସହାୟତାରେ ବୁଲଡୋଜର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛି।

ଅନ୍ୟପକ୍ଷରେ ନ୍ୟୁଜ୍ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ପିଟିଆଇ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ରବିବାରଠାରୁ ଏଠାରେ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଉତ୍ତେଜନାପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ରହିଛି। ରାମ ମନ୍ଦିରର ପବିତ୍ରତା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ଏକ ଶୋଭାଯାତ୍ରା ବାହାରିଥିଲା, ଯାହା ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ହୋଇଥିଲା ଏବଂ ଦୁଇ ସମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସଂଘର୍ଷ ହୋଇଥିଲା।

ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିବା ଜଣେ ପୋଲିସ ଅଧିକାରୀ ନ୍ୟୁଜ୍ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ପିଟିଆଇକୁ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଏକ ଏଫଆଇଆର ରୁଜୁ କରାଯାଇଛି ଏବଂ ୧୩ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଏଠାରେ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ବହୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟକ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି।

