ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ରାମ ମନ୍ଦିର ଶୋଭାଯାତ୍ରା ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ପରେ ଉତ୍ତେଜନା, ବୁଲିଲା ବୁଲଡୋଜର

ମୁମ୍ବାଇ: ମୁମ୍ବାଇର ମୀରା ରୋଡ୍ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଏକ ବୁଲଡୋଜର ଚଳାଇଛି। ଏଠାରେ ବିପୁଳ ସଂଖ୍ୟକ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ବଳ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଏଠାରେ ଦୁଇ ସମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ହିଂସା କାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟିଥିଲା, ଯାହାର ଅନେକ ଭିଡିଓ ମଧ୍ୟ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ଭାଇରାଲ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ମହାନଗର ନିଗମର ବୁଲଡୋଜର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟର ଏକ ଭିଡିଓ ସେୟାର କରି ନ୍ୟୁଜ୍ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ଏଏନଆଇ ଲେଖିଛି ଯେ ମୀରା ରୋଡର ନୟା ନଗର ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ବେଆଇନ ନିର୍ମାଣ ଏବଂ ଜବରଦଖଲ ଉଚ୍ଛେଦ କରାଯାଉଛି। ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ୍ରମେ ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପୁଲିସ ସହାୟତାରେ ବୁଲଡୋଜର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛି।

#WATCH | Illegal structures and encroachments razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government action is being taken by Municipal Corporation with the help of… pic.twitter.com/gx0RAhB8uH

ଅନ୍ୟପକ୍ଷରେ ନ୍ୟୁଜ୍ ଏଜେନ୍ସି ପିଟିଆଇ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ରବିବାରଠାରୁ ଏଠାରେ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଉତ୍ତେଜନାପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ରହିଛି। ରାମ ମନ୍ଦିରର ପବିତ୍ରତା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ଏକ ଶୋଭାଯାତ୍ରା ବାହାରିଥିଲା, ଯାହା ଉପରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ହୋଇଥିଲା ଏବଂ ଦୁଇ ସମ୍ପ୍ରଦାୟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସଂଘର୍ଷ ହୋଇଥିଲା।

VIDEO | Bulldozer action by authorities in Mumbai's Mira Road area, where situation has been tense since Sunday following clashes between two communities after an alleged attack on a procession, which was taken out to mark the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/7NsJ1d1OKA

