As the world is fighting with Coronavirus pandemic, there is a ray of hope for the patients. Oxford’s Coronavirus vaccine is safe and induces immunity in our body.

Our preliminary findings show that the candidate ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine given as a single dose was safe and tolerated, despite a higher reactogenicity profile than the control vaccine, MenACWY,” the researchers, led by Pedro M Folegatti and Katiet Ewer, wrote in the study.