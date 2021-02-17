ନିର୍ଯାତନା ମାମଲାରେ ସବଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର ନିଲମ୍ବିତ

ରାଉରକେଲା,୧୭ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଉରକେଲା ନାବାଳକକୁ ଥାନାରେ ନିର୍ଯାତନା ମାମଲାରେ ସବଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର ମାନସ ନାଏକଙ୍କୁ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏସପି । ଉଦିତନଗର ଥାନାର ସବ ଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ମାନସ ନାଏକ । ସବ ଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟରଙ୍କୁ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ରାଇଟ କମିସନରଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ହାଜର ହେବାକୁ ନୋଟିସ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ମାନସ ନାଏକଙ୍କ ସମେତ ୨ ହୋମଗାର୍ଡଙ୍କୁ ନୋଟିସ ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ମୋବାଇଲ ଚୋରି ମାମଲାରେ ନାବାଳକକୁ ମାଡ ମାରିଥିଲେ ।

