ନିର୍ଯାତନା ମାମଲାରେ ସବଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର ନିଲମ୍ବିତ

COVID-19 Updates
World
110,083,285
USA
28,381,220
India
10,937,320
Brazil
9,921,981
Russia
4,112,151
UK
4,058,468
Italy
2,739,591
Turkey
2,602,034
Germany
2,352,766
Pakistan
565,989
China
89,795
ରାଉରକେଲା,୧୭ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଉରକେଲା ନାବାଳକକୁ ଥାନାରେ ନିର୍ଯାତନା ମାମଲାରେ ସବଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର ମାନସ ନାଏକଙ୍କୁ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏସପି । ଉଦିତନଗର ଥାନାର ସବ ଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟର ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ମାନସ ନାଏକ । ସବ ଇନ୍ସପେକ୍ଟରଙ୍କୁ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ରାଇଟ କମିସନରଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ହାଜର ହେବାକୁ ନୋଟିସ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ମାନସ ନାଏକଙ୍କ ସମେତ ୨ ହୋମଗାର୍ଡଙ୍କୁ ନୋଟିସ ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ମୋବାଇଲ ଚୋରି ମାମଲାରେ ନାବାଳକକୁ ମାଡ ମାରିଥିଲେ ।