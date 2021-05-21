ପୋଲିସର ବଡ଼ଧରଣର ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟର: ୧୩ ନକ୍ସଲ ମୃତ

-
World
165,860,973
WorldConfirmed: 165,860,973Active: 15,850,750Recovered: 146,565,234Death: 3,444,989
-
USA
33,833,181
USAConfirmed: 33,833,181Active: 5,871,914Recovered: 27,358,651Death: 602,616
-
India
26,031,991
IndiaConfirmed: 26,031,991Active: 3,027,891Recovered: 22,712,735Death: 291,365
-
Brazil
15,898,558
BrazilConfirmed: 15,898,558Active: 1,068,205Recovered: 14,385,962Death: 444,391
-
Turkey
5,160,423
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,160,423Active: 125,010Recovered: 4,989,787Death: 45,626
-
Russia
4,974,908
RussiaConfirmed: 4,974,908Active: 265,777Recovered: 4,591,770Death: 117,361
-
UK
4,455,221
UKConfirmed: 4,455,221Active: 41,632Recovered: 4,285,888Death: 127,701
-
Italy
4,178,261
ItalyConfirmed: 4,178,261Active: 299,486Recovered: 3,753,965Death: 124,810
-
Germany
3,638,504
GermanyConfirmed: 3,638,504Active: 176,265Recovered: 3,374,600Death: 87,639
-
Pakistan
893,461
PakistanConfirmed: 893,461Active: 63,229Recovered: 810,143Death: 20,089
-
China
90,944
ChinaConfirmed: 90,944Active: 303Recovered: 86,005Death: 4,636
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ, ୨୧ା୫: ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ପୋଲିସ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଏକ ବଡ଼ଧରଣର ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟର କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟରରେ ୧୩ ଜଣ ନକ୍ସଲ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଗଡଚିରୋଲି ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଏଟାପାଲି ଜଙ୍ଗଲର ନିକଟବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଏହି ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟର ହୋଇଛି । ତେବେ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ପୋଲିସର ଏହି ବଡ଼ଧରଣର ସଫଳତା ନେଇ ଡିଆଇଜି ସନ୍ଦିପ ପାଟିଲ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି ସକାଳୁ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ପୋଲିସ ଓ ନକ୍ସଲଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପେୟଡି-କୋଟମି ଜଙ୍ଗଲର ଏଟାପାଲିଠାରେ ଗୁଳି ବିନିମୟ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।