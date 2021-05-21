ପୋଲିସର ବଡ଼ଧରଣର ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟର: ୧୩ ନକ୍ସଲ ମୃତ

By Manas Pradhan
ମୁମ୍ବାଇ, ୨୧ା୫: ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ପୋଲିସ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଏକ ବଡ଼ଧରଣର ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟର କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟରରେ ୧୩ ଜଣ ନକ୍ସଲ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଗଡଚିରୋଲି ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଏଟାପାଲି ଜଙ୍ଗଲର ନିକଟବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଏହି ଏନକାଉଣ୍ଟର ହୋଇଛି । ତେବେ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ପୋଲିସର ଏହି ବଡ଼ଧରଣର ସଫଳତା ନେଇ ଡିଆଇଜି ସନ୍ଦିପ ପାଟିଲ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି ସକାଳୁ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ପୋଲିସ ଓ ନକ୍ସଲଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପେୟଡି-କୋଟମି ଜଙ୍ଗଲର ଏଟାପାଲିଠାରେ ଗୁଳି ବିନିମୟ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।

