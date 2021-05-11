ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ଆଲର୍ଟ

By Jyotirmayee Patanaik
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୧/୦୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସହର, ବ୍ଲକ୍ ଓ ବାଲିଅନନ୍ତା ବ୍ଲକ୍ କୁ ଆଲର୍ଟ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଦିନ ୧୨ଟା ୪୫ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସତର୍କ ରହିବାକୁ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସହରରେ ବର୍ଷା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇ ଯାଇଛି । କିଛି କିଛି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଏବେ ପବନ ହେବା ସହ ଖୁବ୍ ଜୋରରେ ବର୍ଷା ପଡୁଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।

