WorldConfirmed: 159,609,923Active: 18,029,283Recovered: 138,262,774Death: 3,317,866
USAConfirmed: 33,515,308Active: 6,411,702Recovered: 26,507,427Death: 596,179
IndiaConfirmed: 22,992,517Active: 3,715,188Recovered: 19,027,304Death: 250,025
BrazilConfirmed: 15,214,030Active: 1,031,469Recovered: 13,759,125Death: 423,436
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,044,936Active: 257,754Recovered: 4,743,871Death: 43,311
RussiaConfirmed: 4,888,727Active: 272,174Recovered: 4,502,906Death: 113,647
UKConfirmed: 4,437,217Active: 58,909Recovered: 4,250,699Death: 127,609
ItalyConfirmed: 4,116,287Active: 373,670Recovered: 3,619,586Death: 123,031
GermanyConfirmed: 3,535,354Active: 252,973Recovered: 3,196,900Death: 85,481
PakistanConfirmed: 864,557Active: 78,959Recovered: 766,492Death: 19,106
ChinaConfirmed: 90,783Active: 302Recovered: 85,845Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୧/୦୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସହର, ବ୍ଲକ୍ ଓ ବାଲିଅନନ୍ତା ବ୍ଲକ୍ କୁ ଆଲର୍ଟ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଦିନ ୧୨ଟା ୪୫ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସତର୍କ ରହିବାକୁ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସହରରେ ବର୍ଷା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇ ଯାଇଛି । କିଛି କିଛି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଏବେ ପବନ ହେବା ସହ ଖୁବ୍ ଜୋରରେ ବର୍ଷା ପଡୁଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।