ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୧,୧୮୬ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
166,138,934
WorldConfirmed: 166,138,934Active: 15,788,502Recovered: 146,901,332Death: 3,449,100
-
USA
33,833,624
USAConfirmed: 33,833,624Active: 5,872,329Recovered: 27,358,665Death: 602,630
-
India
26,031,991
IndiaConfirmed: 26,031,991Active: 3,027,891Recovered: 22,712,735Death: 291,365
-
Brazil
15,898,558
BrazilConfirmed: 15,898,558Active: 1,068,205Recovered: 14,385,962Death: 444,391
-
Turkey
5,160,423
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,160,423Active: 125,010Recovered: 4,989,787Death: 45,626
-
Russia
4,983,845
RussiaConfirmed: 4,983,845Active: 264,986Recovered: 4,601,120Death: 117,739
-
UK
4,455,221
UKConfirmed: 4,455,221Active: 41,632Recovered: 4,285,888Death: 127,701
-
Italy
4,178,261
ItalyConfirmed: 4,178,261Active: 299,486Recovered: 3,753,965Death: 124,810
-
Germany
3,638,504
GermanyConfirmed: 3,638,504Active: 176,265Recovered: 3,374,600Death: 87,639
-
Pakistan
893,461
PakistanConfirmed: 893,461Active: 63,229Recovered: 810,143Death: 20,089
-
China
90,944
ChinaConfirmed: 90,944Active: 303Recovered: 86,005Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଦୈନିକ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ମାମଲା ୧୧ ଶହ ପାର୍ କରିଛି । ଆଜି ୧,୧୮୬ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୪୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୦୪୪ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୧୦୪୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୬ ହଜାର ୮୮୦ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୩ ହଜାର ୮୮୦ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୬୭୨ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୦୭ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 21st May (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/xHV9Q1HS1A
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 21, 2021