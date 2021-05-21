ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୧,୧୮୬ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 166,138,934
    World
    Confirmed: 166,138,934
    Active: 15,788,502
    Recovered: 146,901,332
    Death: 3,449,100
  • USA 33,833,624
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,833,624
    Active: 5,872,329
    Recovered: 27,358,665
    Death: 602,630
  • India 26,031,991
    India
    Confirmed: 26,031,991
    Active: 3,027,891
    Recovered: 22,712,735
    Death: 291,365
  • Brazil 15,898,558
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,898,558
    Active: 1,068,205
    Recovered: 14,385,962
    Death: 444,391
  • Turkey 5,160,423
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,160,423
    Active: 125,010
    Recovered: 4,989,787
    Death: 45,626
  • Russia 4,983,845
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,983,845
    Active: 264,986
    Recovered: 4,601,120
    Death: 117,739
  • UK 4,455,221
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,455,221
    Active: 41,632
    Recovered: 4,285,888
    Death: 127,701
  • Italy 4,178,261
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,178,261
    Active: 299,486
    Recovered: 3,753,965
    Death: 124,810
  • Germany 3,638,504
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,638,504
    Active: 176,265
    Recovered: 3,374,600
    Death: 87,639
  • Pakistan 893,461
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 893,461
    Active: 63,229
    Recovered: 810,143
    Death: 20,089
  • China 90,944
    China
    Confirmed: 90,944
    Active: 303
    Recovered: 86,005
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଦୈନିକ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ମାମଲା ୧୧ ଶହ ପାର୍ କରିଛି । ଆଜି ୧,୧୮୬ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୪୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୦୪୪ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୧୦୪୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୬ ହଜାର ୮୮୦ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୩ ହଜାର ୮୮୦ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୬୭୨ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୦୭ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।

