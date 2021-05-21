ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୧,୧୮୬ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଦୈନିକ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ମାମଲା ୧୧ ଶହ ପାର୍ କରିଛି । ଆଜି ୧,୧୮୬ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୪୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୦୪୪ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୧୦୪୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୬ ହଜାର ୮୮୦ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୩ ହଜାର ୮୮୦ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୬୭୨ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୦୭ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 21st May (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/xHV9Q1HS1A

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 21, 2021