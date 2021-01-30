କରୋନାରେ ୧୩୭ ମୃତ, ୧୩ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 102,641,877
    World
    Confirmed: 102,641,877
    Active: 26,078,860
    Recovered: 74,346,433
    Death: 2,216,584
  • USA 26,512,193
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,512,193
    Active: 9,865,162
    Recovered: 16,199,572
    Death: 447,459
  • India 10,734,026
    India
    Confirmed: 10,734,026
    Active: 170,682
    Recovered: 10,409,160
    Death: 154,184
  • Brazil 9,119,477
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,119,477
    Active: 936,059
    Recovered: 7,960,643
    Death: 222,775
  • Russia 3,813,048
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,813,048
    Active: 485,401
    Recovered: 3,255,462
    Death: 72,185
  • UK 3,772,813
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,772,813
    Active: 1,994,506
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 104,371
  • Italy 2,529,070
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,529,070
    Active: 467,824
    Recovered: 1,973,388
    Death: 87,858
  • Turkey 2,464,030
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,464,030
    Active: 89,985
    Recovered: 2,348,309
    Death: 25,736
  • Germany 2,207,393
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,207,393
    Active: 251,441
    Recovered: 1,898,900
    Death: 57,052
  • Pakistan 543,214
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 543,214
    Active: 33,439
    Recovered: 498,152
    Death: 11,623
  • China 89,430
    China
    Confirmed: 89,430
    Active: 1,711
    Recovered: 83,083
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୩୦ା୧: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୩୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୪ ହଜାର ୧୪୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୩ ହଜାର ୮୩ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୧୩୧ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୯ ହଜାର ୮୨୪ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯ ହଜାର ୧୬୦ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

