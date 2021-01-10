ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକରେ ୨୦୧ ମୃତ, ୧୮ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
WorldConfirmed: 90,101,509Active: 23,673,701Recovered: 64,492,597Death: 1,935,211
USAConfirmed: 22,699,938Active: 8,925,380Recovered: 13,393,078Death: 381,480
IndiaConfirmed: 10,451,346Active: 224,348Recovered: 10,075,950Death: 151,048
BrazilConfirmed: 8,075,998Active: 729,330Recovered: 7,144,011Death: 202,657
RussiaConfirmed: 3,379,103Active: 562,913Recovered: 2,754,809Death: 61,381
UKConfirmed: 3,017,409Active: 1,529,574Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 80,868
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,317,118Active: 104,440Recovered: 2,190,047Death: 22,631
ItalyConfirmed: 2,257,866Active: 572,842Recovered: 1,606,630Death: 78,394
GermanyConfirmed: 1,914,335Active: 347,974Recovered: 1,525,300Death: 41,061
PakistanConfirmed: 502,416Active: 34,803Recovered: 456,969Death: 10,644
ChinaConfirmed: 87,433Active: 588Recovered: 82,211Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୦ା୧: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୨୦୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୦ ହଜାର ୯୯୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୮ ହଜାର ୬୪୫ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୦ ହଜାର ୨୮୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୩ ହଜାର ୩୩୫ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୭୫ ହଜାର ୯୫୦ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।