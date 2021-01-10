ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକରେ ୨୦୧ ମୃତ, ୧୮ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 90,101,509
    World
    Confirmed: 90,101,509
    Active: 23,673,701
    Recovered: 64,492,597
    Death: 1,935,211
  • USA 22,699,938
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,699,938
    Active: 8,925,380
    Recovered: 13,393,078
    Death: 381,480
  • India 10,451,346
    India
    Confirmed: 10,451,346
    Active: 224,348
    Recovered: 10,075,950
    Death: 151,048
  • Brazil 8,075,998
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,075,998
    Active: 729,330
    Recovered: 7,144,011
    Death: 202,657
  • Russia 3,379,103
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,379,103
    Active: 562,913
    Recovered: 2,754,809
    Death: 61,381
  • UK 3,017,409
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,017,409
    Active: 1,529,574
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 80,868
  • Turkey 2,317,118
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,317,118
    Active: 104,440
    Recovered: 2,190,047
    Death: 22,631
  • Italy 2,257,866
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,257,866
    Active: 572,842
    Recovered: 1,606,630
    Death: 78,394
  • Germany 1,914,335
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,914,335
    Active: 347,974
    Recovered: 1,525,300
    Death: 41,061
  • Pakistan 502,416
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 502,416
    Active: 34,803
    Recovered: 456,969
    Death: 10,644
  • China 87,433
    China
    Confirmed: 87,433
    Active: 588
    Recovered: 82,211
    Death: 4,634

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୦ା୧: ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୨୦୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୦ ହଜାର ୯୯୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୮ ହଜାର ୬୪୫ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୦ ହଜାର ୨୮୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୩ ହଜାର ୩୩୫ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୭୫ ହଜାର ୯୫୦ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.