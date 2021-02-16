-
World
WorldConfirmed: 109,665,862Active: 22,899,567Recovered: 84,348,270Death: 2,418,025
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,317,568Active: 9,462,853Recovered: 18,356,515Death: 498,200
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,925,311Active: 138,579Recovered: 10,630,892Death: 155,840
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,866,710Active: 821,576Recovered: 8,805,239Death: 239,895
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,086,090Active: 398,534Recovered: 3,607,036Death: 80,520
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,047,843Active: 1,740,041Recovered: 2,190,406Death: 117,396
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,729,223Active: 398,098Recovered: 2,237,290Death: 93,835
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,594,128Active: 84,131Recovered: 2,482,435Death: 27,562
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,346,876Active: 152,127Recovered: 2,128,800Death: 65,949
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 564,077Active: 25,747Recovered: 525,997Death: 12,333
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,772Active: 637Recovered: 84,499Death: 4,636
ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା, ୧୬।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବୁନ୍ଦିଆ ନିକଟରେ ଓଲଟିଲା ବରଧରା ଗାଡ଼ି । ବୋଲେରୋ ଓଲଟି ୧୧ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିଲା ବେଳେ ୩ ଗୁରୁତର ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଆହତମାନଙ୍କୁ ମଣ୍ଡଳିଆ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ବର ନିମନ୍ତ୍ରଣ ପାଇଁ ଟାଙ୍ଗରପାଲିରୁ ବୁନ୍ଦିଆ ଓରାମପଡ଼ାକୁ କନ୍ୟାପକ୍ଷ ଆସୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି।