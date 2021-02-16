ଓଲଟିଲା ବରଧରା ଗାଡ଼ି

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା, ୧୬।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବୁନ୍ଦିଆ ନିକଟରେ ଓଲଟିଲା ବରଧରା ଗାଡ଼ି । ବୋଲେରୋ ଓଲଟି ୧୧ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିଲା ବେଳେ ୩ ଗୁରୁତର ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଆହତମାନଙ୍କୁ ମଣ୍ଡଳିଆ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ବର ନିମନ୍ତ୍ରଣ ପାଇଁ ଟାଙ୍ଗରପାଲିରୁ ବୁନ୍ଦିଆ ଓରାମପଡ଼ାକୁ କନ୍ୟାପକ୍ଷ ଆସୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
