ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡ଼ି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆସିଲା ନୂଆ ଘୋଷଣା, ମିଳିବ ମାଗଣାରେ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟ ଫୋନ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୪ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟର ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡ଼ି କର୍ମୀ ଓ ସହାୟିକାଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟ ଫୋନ । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ମୋବାଇଲ ଫୋନ୍ ବଣ୍ଟନ ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ମହିଳା ଓ ଶିଶୁ ବିକାଶ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଟୁକୁନି ସାହୁ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡ଼ି କର୍ମୀ ସମ୍ମିଳନୀରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏହି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ସମ୍ମିଳନୀରେ ବିଜୁ ଶ୍ରମିକ ସାମ୍ମୁଖ୍ୟର ମହାସଚିବ ସୁବାସ ସିଂଙ୍କ ସମତେ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡ଼ି କର୍ମୀ ସାମ୍ମୁଖ୍ୟର ରାଜ୍ୟ ସଭାନେତ୍ରୀ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିଲେ । ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ଏହି ଘୋଷଣା ପରେ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡ଼ି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ମହଲରେ ଖୁସିର ଲହରୀ ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି ।

