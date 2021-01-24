ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡ଼ି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆସିଲା ନୂଆ ଘୋଷଣା, ମିଳିବ ମାଗଣାରେ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟ ଫୋନ୍

-
WorldConfirmed: 99,437,643Active: 25,804,626Recovered: 71,500,585Death: 2,132,432
-
USAConfirmed: 25,578,968Active: 9,819,291Recovered: 15,331,987Death: 427,690
-
IndiaConfirmed: 10,661,138Active: 185,710Recovered: 10,321,966Death: 153,462
-
BrazilConfirmed: 8,816,254Active: 971,341Recovered: 7,628,438Death: 216,475
-
RussiaConfirmed: 3,719,400Active: 518,178Recovered: 3,131,760Death: 69,462
-
UKConfirmed: 3,617,459Active: 1,903,823Recovered: 1,616,307Death: 97,329
-
ItalyConfirmed: 2,455,185Active: 498,834Recovered: 1,871,189Death: 85,162
-
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,424,328Active: 97,534Recovered: 2,301,861Death: 24,933
-
GermanyConfirmed: 2,139,174Active: 279,106Recovered: 1,807,500Death: 52,568
-
PakistanConfirmed: 532,412Active: 34,628Recovered: 486,489Death: 11,295
-
ChinaConfirmed: 88,991Active: 1,800Recovered: 82,556Death: 4,635
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୪ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟର ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡ଼ି କର୍ମୀ ଓ ସହାୟିକାଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟ ଫୋନ । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ମୋବାଇଲ ଫୋନ୍ ବଣ୍ଟନ ପାଇଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ମହିଳା ଓ ଶିଶୁ ବିକାଶ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଟୁକୁନି ସାହୁ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡ଼ି କର୍ମୀ ସମ୍ମିଳନୀରେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏହି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ସମ୍ମିଳନୀରେ ବିଜୁ ଶ୍ରମିକ ସାମ୍ମୁଖ୍ୟର ମହାସଚିବ ସୁବାସ ସିଂଙ୍କ ସମତେ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡ଼ି କର୍ମୀ ସାମ୍ମୁଖ୍ୟର ରାଜ୍ୟ ସଭାନେତ୍ରୀ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିଲେ । ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ଏହି ଘୋଷଣା ପରେ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡ଼ି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ମହଲରେ ଖୁସିର ଲହରୀ ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି ।