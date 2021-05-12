ବଦଳିଲା ଟିକାକରଣ ନିୟମ: ଏଣିକି ୨୮ ଦିନ ନୁହେଁ, ୪୨ ଦିନ ପରେ ମିଳିବ ଟିକା

By Manas Pradhan
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 160,346,096
    World
    Confirmed: 160,346,096
    Active: 17,903,607
    Recovered: 139,110,519
    Death: 3,331,970
  • USA 33,550,115
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,550,115
    Active: 6,395,031
    Recovered: 26,558,138
    Death: 596,946
  • India 23,340,938
    India
    Confirmed: 23,340,938
    Active: 3,704,071
    Recovered: 19,382,642
    Death: 254,225
  • Brazil 15,285,048
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,285,048
    Active: 1,012,146
    Recovered: 13,847,191
    Death: 425,711
  • Turkey 5,059,433
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,059,433
    Active: 249,720
    Recovered: 4,766,124
    Death: 43,589
  • Russia 4,896,842
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,896,842
    Active: 272,951
    Recovered: 4,509,915
    Death: 113,976
  • UK 4,439,691
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,439,691
    Active: 58,695
    Recovered: 4,253,367
    Death: 127,629
  • Italy 4,123,230
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,123,230
    Active: 363,859
    Recovered: 3,636,089
    Death: 123,282
  • Germany 3,544,315
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,544,315
    Active: 238,258
    Recovered: 3,220,300
    Death: 85,757
  • Pakistan 867,438
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 867,438
    Active: 76,536
    Recovered: 771,692
    Death: 19,210
  • China 90,799
    China
    Confirmed: 90,799
    Active: 302
    Recovered: 85,861
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୨ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଡୋଜ୍ କୋଭିସିଲ୍ଡ ଟିକା ପାଇଁ କୋ-ୱିନ ପୋର୍ଟାଲରେ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏଣିକି ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ୍ ଦେବାର ୪୨ ଦିନ ପରେ ମିଳିବ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଡୋଜ୍ ଟିକା । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜର ୨୮ ଦିନ ପରେ ଦିଆଯାଉଥିଲା ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଡୋଜ୍ । ଏବେ ୪୨ ଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମିଳିବନି ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଡୋଜ୍ କୋଭିସିଲ୍ଡ ଟିକା । ଏନେଇ ସମସ୍ତ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ, ମ୍ୟୁନିସିପାଲ କମିଶନରଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଅବଗତ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

