ବଦଳିଲା ଟିକାକରଣ ନିୟମ: ଏଣିକି ୨୮ ଦିନ ନୁହେଁ, ୪୨ ଦିନ ପରେ ମିଳିବ ଟିକା

World
WorldConfirmed: 160,346,096Active: 17,903,607Recovered: 139,110,519Death: 3,331,970
USA
USAConfirmed: 33,550,115Active: 6,395,031Recovered: 26,558,138Death: 596,946
India
IndiaConfirmed: 23,340,938Active: 3,704,071Recovered: 19,382,642Death: 254,225
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 15,285,048Active: 1,012,146Recovered: 13,847,191Death: 425,711
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,059,433Active: 249,720Recovered: 4,766,124Death: 43,589
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,896,842Active: 272,951Recovered: 4,509,915Death: 113,976
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,439,691Active: 58,695Recovered: 4,253,367Death: 127,629
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 4,123,230Active: 363,859Recovered: 3,636,089Death: 123,282
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 3,544,315Active: 238,258Recovered: 3,220,300Death: 85,757
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 867,438Active: 76,536Recovered: 771,692Death: 19,210
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,799Active: 302Recovered: 85,861Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୨ା୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଡୋଜ୍ କୋଭିସିଲ୍ଡ ଟିକା ପାଇଁ କୋ-ୱିନ ପୋର୍ଟାଲରେ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏଣିକି ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ୍ ଦେବାର ୪୨ ଦିନ ପରେ ମିଳିବ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଡୋଜ୍ ଟିକା । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜର ୨୮ ଦିନ ପରେ ଦିଆଯାଉଥିଲା ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଡୋଜ୍ । ଏବେ ୪୨ ଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମିଳିବନି ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଡୋଜ୍ କୋଭିସିଲ୍ଡ ଟିକା । ଏନେଇ ସମସ୍ତ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ, ମ୍ୟୁନିସିପାଲ କମିଶନରଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଅବଗତ କରାଯାଇଛି ।