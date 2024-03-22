fbpx

ଦାମ ରାଉତଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ: ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ

By Chinmayee Beura

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତରେ ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ । ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଏବଂ ଦେଶର ଉନ୍ନତି ପାଇଁ ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ । ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ସହ ଅନୁଗାମୀଙ୍କୁ ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ।

