ଦାମ ରାଉତଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ: ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତରେ ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ । ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଏବଂ ଦେଶର ଉନ୍ନତି ପାଇଁ ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ । ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ସହ ଅନୁଗାମୀଙ୍କୁ ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ ।

Saddened by the demise of veteran leader Shri Damodar Rout who served as minister several times in Odisha Government. Shri Rout's contribution to the progress of Odisha and the country will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family members and followers.

