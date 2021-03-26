ବଢିଲା DL , LL ଅବଧି

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 126,338,296
    World
    Confirmed: 126,338,296
    Active: 21,668,419
    Recovered: 101,899,159
    Death: 2,770,718
  • USA 30,784,840
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,784,840
    Active: 7,028,222
    Recovered: 23,196,688
    Death: 559,930
  • Brazil 12,324,765
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,324,765
    Active: 1,248,490
    Recovered: 10,772,549
    Death: 303,726
  • India 11,903,789
    India
    Confirmed: 11,903,789
    Active: 451,451
    Recovered: 11,291,101
    Death: 161,237
  • Russia 4,501,859
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,501,859
    Active: 284,681
    Recovered: 4,120,161
    Death: 97,017
  • UK 4,325,315
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,325,315
    Active: 430,366
    Recovered: 3,768,434
    Death: 126,515
  • Italy 3,464,543
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,464,543
    Active: 562,856
    Recovered: 2,794,888
    Death: 106,799
  • Turkey 3,120,013
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,120,013
    Active: 188,565
    Recovered: 2,900,829
    Death: 30,619
  • Germany 2,737,055
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,737,055
    Active: 193,290
    Recovered: 2,467,600
    Death: 76,165
  • Pakistan 645,356
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 645,356
    Active: 40,120
    Recovered: 591,145
    Death: 14,091
  • China 90,147
    China
    Confirmed: 90,147
    Active: 163
    Recovered: 85,348
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୬ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଡିଏଲ, ଏଲଏଲ ଅବଧିକୁ ଜୁନ୍ ୩୦ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବଢିଛି । ଆରସି, ଫିଟନେସ୍, ଫ୍ୟାନ୍ସି ନମ୍ବର ବୁକିଂ ଅବଧି ମଧ୍ୟ ବଢିଛି । ପଲ୍ୟୁସନ୍, ଇନସ୍ୟୁରାନ୍ସ, ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକ ଗାଡି ପାଇଁ ଅବଧି ବୃଦ୍ଧି ଲାଗୁ ହେବ ନାହିଁ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.