ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରର ବଡ ଷଡଯନ୍ତ୍ରର ଖୁଲାସା,୩ଟି ଗାଁର ନାମ ବଦଳାଇ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 104,508,513
    World
    Confirmed: 104,508,513
    Active: 25,854,190
    Recovered: 76,388,917
    Death: 2,265,406
  • USA 27,028,739
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,028,739
    Active: 9,818,157
    Recovered: 16,752,698
    Death: 457,884
  • India 10,784,563
    India
    Confirmed: 10,784,563
    Active: 161,828
    Recovered: 10,468,080
    Death: 154,655
  • Brazil 9,286,256
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,286,256
    Active: 898,944
    Recovered: 8,160,929
    Death: 226,383
  • Russia 3,901,204
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,901,204
    Active: 461,153
    Recovered: 3,365,367
    Death: 74,684
  • UK 3,852,623
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,852,623
    Active: 1,956,904
    Recovered: 1,787,706
    Death: 108,013
  • Italy 2,570,608
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,570,608
    Active: 437,765
    Recovered: 2,043,499
    Death: 89,344
  • Turkey 2,492,977
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,492,977
    Active: 87,670
    Recovered: 2,379,070
    Death: 26,237
  • Germany 2,241,599
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,241,599
    Active: 208,891
    Recovered: 1,973,200
    Death: 59,508
  • Pakistan 549,032
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 549,032
    Active: 33,184
    Recovered: 504,046
    Death: 11,802
  • China 89,619
    China
    Confirmed: 89,619
    Active: 1,516
    Recovered: 83,467
    Death: 4,636

କୋରାପୁଟ,୩ ।୨ :ପୁଣି ଥରେ ପଡୋଶୀ ରାଜ୍ୟ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରର ବଡ ଷଡଯନ୍ତ୍ରର ଖୁଲାସା ହୋଇଛି । କୋଟିଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ୩ଟି ଗାଁର ନାଁ ବଦଳାଇ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ଯୋଜନା କରୁଛି ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର । ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶର ସାଲୁରୁ ବ୍ଲକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି । କୋରାପୁଟ ଜିଲ୍ଲା କୋଟିଆ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ତଳଗଂଜେଇପଦର, ପଟୁ ସିନେରୀ ଓ ଫଗୁଣ ସିନେରୀ ନାଁ ବଦଳାଈଛି ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର । ଏହି ସବୁ ଗାଁ ର ନାମ ବଦଳାଇ ନୂଆ ନାଁ ଗଂଜେଇବାଦରା, ପଟୁଚେନୁରୁ, ପଗୁଲୁଚେନୁରୁ ଦେଇଛି ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର । ଗାଁର ନାଁ ବଦଳାଇବା ସହ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି କରୁଛି ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.