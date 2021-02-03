ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରର ବଡ ଷଡଯନ୍ତ୍ରର ଖୁଲାସା,୩ଟି ଗାଁର ନାମ ବଦଳାଇ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି

-
World
104,508,513
WorldConfirmed: 104,508,513Active: 25,854,190Recovered: 76,388,917Death: 2,265,406
-
USA
27,028,739
USAConfirmed: 27,028,739Active: 9,818,157Recovered: 16,752,698Death: 457,884
-
India
10,784,563
IndiaConfirmed: 10,784,563Active: 161,828Recovered: 10,468,080Death: 154,655
-
Brazil
9,286,256
BrazilConfirmed: 9,286,256Active: 898,944Recovered: 8,160,929Death: 226,383
-
Russia
3,901,204
RussiaConfirmed: 3,901,204Active: 461,153Recovered: 3,365,367Death: 74,684
-
UK
3,852,623
UKConfirmed: 3,852,623Active: 1,956,904Recovered: 1,787,706Death: 108,013
-
Italy
2,570,608
ItalyConfirmed: 2,570,608Active: 437,765Recovered: 2,043,499Death: 89,344
-
Turkey
2,492,977
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,492,977Active: 87,670Recovered: 2,379,070Death: 26,237
-
Germany
2,241,599
GermanyConfirmed: 2,241,599Active: 208,891Recovered: 1,973,200Death: 59,508
-
Pakistan
549,032
PakistanConfirmed: 549,032Active: 33,184Recovered: 504,046Death: 11,802
-
China
89,619
ChinaConfirmed: 89,619Active: 1,516Recovered: 83,467Death: 4,636
କୋରାପୁଟ,୩ ।୨ :ପୁଣି ଥରେ ପଡୋଶୀ ରାଜ୍ୟ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରର ବଡ ଷଡଯନ୍ତ୍ରର ଖୁଲାସା ହୋଇଛି । କୋଟିଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ୩ଟି ଗାଁର ନାଁ ବଦଳାଇ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ଯୋଜନା କରୁଛି ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର । ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶର ସାଲୁରୁ ବ୍ଲକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି । କୋରାପୁଟ ଜିଲ୍ଲା କୋଟିଆ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ତଳଗଂଜେଇପଦର, ପଟୁ ସିନେରୀ ଓ ଫଗୁଣ ସିନେରୀ ନାଁ ବଦଳାଈଛି ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର । ଏହି ସବୁ ଗାଁ ର ନାମ ବଦଳାଇ ନୂଆ ନାଁ ଗଂଜେଇବାଦରା, ପଟୁଚେନୁରୁ, ପଗୁଲୁଚେନୁରୁ ଦେଇଛି ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର । ଗାଁର ନାଁ ବଦଳାଇବା ସହ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି କରୁଛି ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ।