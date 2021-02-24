ଅନଲାଇନରେ ହେବ +୩ ପ୍ରଥମ ବର୍ଷ କ୍ଲାସ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୪ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ପାଠପଢା ବିଶେଷ ଭାବରେ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହେଉଛି । ଏଥର +୩ ପ୍ରଥମ ବର୍ଷ ପାଠପଢା ଅନଲାଇନରେ ହେବ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୧ ତାରିଖରୁ ଅନଲାଇନ୍ କ୍ଲାସ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଯିବ । ଶିକ୍ଷାବର୍ଷ ୨୦୨୧-୨୨ ବର୍ଷ ଆଇଁ ଅନଲାଇନରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ କ୍ଲାସ୍ ।
ତେବେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ +୩ ଶେଷ ବର୍ଷର ବିଦ୍ୟାର୍ଥିଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପାଠପଢା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇସାରିଛି । ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର +୩ ଶେଷ ବର୍ଷ କଳା,ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଓ ବାଣିଜ୍ୟ ବିଭାଗର ଛାତ୍ର ଛାତ୍ରୀ ମାନେ ଉତ୍କଣ୍ଠାର ସହ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟକୁ ଆସିଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।