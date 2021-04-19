ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟାରେ ଏସଆରସିଙ୍କ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୁର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସୁଚନା

-
World
142,116,751
WorldConfirmed: 142,116,751Active: 18,234,278Recovered: 120,847,173Death: 3,035,300
-
USA
32,406,753
USAConfirmed: 32,406,753Active: 6,864,443Recovered: 24,961,242Death: 581,068
-
India
15,061,919
IndiaConfirmed: 15,061,919Active: 1,929,305Recovered: 12,953,821Death: 178,793
-
Brazil
13,943,071
BrazilConfirmed: 13,943,071Active: 1,178,030Recovered: 12,391,599Death: 373,442
-
Russia
4,710,690
RussiaConfirmed: 4,710,690Active: 271,164Recovered: 4,333,598Death: 105,928
-
UK
4,387,820
UKConfirmed: 4,387,820Active: 109,982Recovered: 4,150,568Death: 127,270
-
Turkey
4,268,447
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,268,447Active: 544,931Recovered: 3,687,590Death: 35,926
-
Italy
3,870,131
ItalyConfirmed: 3,870,131Active: 504,611Recovered: 3,248,593Death: 116,927
-
Germany
3,151,030
GermanyConfirmed: 3,151,030Active: 283,239Recovered: 2,787,200Death: 80,591
-
Pakistan
761,437
PakistanConfirmed: 761,437Active: 82,276Recovered: 662,845Death: 16,316
-
China
90,510
ChinaConfirmed: 90,510Active: 315Recovered: 85,559Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୯ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ଆଜି ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୁର୍ଣ୍ଣ ନିଷ୍ପତି ଶୁଣାଇପାରନ୍ତି ଏସଆରସି । ଆଜି ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟାରେ ଏସଆରସି ଓଡିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ସୁଚନା ଦେବେ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଲକଡାଉନ୍ କରିବା ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା ମଧ୍ୟ କରିପାରନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୪୪୪୫ ନୁଆ କରୋନା ମାମଲା ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ମୋଟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୬୮୨୫୮ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ଏଥିସହ ୪ଜଣଙ୍କ କରୋନାଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଚିହ୍ନଟଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ହିଁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।