ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟାରେ ଏସଆରସିଙ୍କ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୁର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସୁଚନା

FeaturedBreaking NewsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 142,116,751
    World
    Confirmed: 142,116,751
    Active: 18,234,278
    Recovered: 120,847,173
    Death: 3,035,300
  • USA 32,406,753
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,406,753
    Active: 6,864,443
    Recovered: 24,961,242
    Death: 581,068
  • India 15,061,919
    India
    Confirmed: 15,061,919
    Active: 1,929,305
    Recovered: 12,953,821
    Death: 178,793
  • Brazil 13,943,071
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,943,071
    Active: 1,178,030
    Recovered: 12,391,599
    Death: 373,442
  • Russia 4,710,690
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,710,690
    Active: 271,164
    Recovered: 4,333,598
    Death: 105,928
  • UK 4,387,820
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,387,820
    Active: 109,982
    Recovered: 4,150,568
    Death: 127,270
  • Turkey 4,268,447
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,268,447
    Active: 544,931
    Recovered: 3,687,590
    Death: 35,926
  • Italy 3,870,131
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,870,131
    Active: 504,611
    Recovered: 3,248,593
    Death: 116,927
  • Germany 3,151,030
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,151,030
    Active: 283,239
    Recovered: 2,787,200
    Death: 80,591
  • Pakistan 761,437
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 761,437
    Active: 82,276
    Recovered: 662,845
    Death: 16,316
  • China 90,510
    China
    Confirmed: 90,510
    Active: 315
    Recovered: 85,559
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୯ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ଆଜି ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୁର୍ଣ୍ଣ ନିଷ୍ପତି ଶୁଣାଇପାରନ୍ତି ଏସଆରସି । ଆଜି ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟାରେ ଏସଆରସି ଓଡିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ସୁଚନା ଦେବେ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଲକଡାଉନ୍ କରିବା ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା ମଧ୍ୟ କରିପାରନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୪୪୪୫ ନୁଆ କରୋନା ମାମଲା ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ମୋଟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୬୮୨୫୮ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ଏଥିସହ ୪ଜଣଙ୍କ କରୋନାଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଚିହ୍ନଟଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ହିଁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.