ବରଯାତ୍ରୀ ଶୋଭାଯାତ୍ରା ବେଳେ ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ି ପଡ଼ିଲା ଛାତ: ଦୁଇ ମୃତ, ୨୮ ଆହତ

WorldConfirmed: 163,188,236Active: 17,182,493Recovered: 142,621,892Death: 3,383,851
USAConfirmed: 33,695,916Active: 5,997,433Recovered: 27,098,620Death: 599,863
IndiaConfirmed: 24,684,077Active: 3,618,423Recovered: 20,795,335Death: 270,319
BrazilConfirmed: 15,590,613Active: 1,093,365Recovered: 14,062,396Death: 434,852
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,106,862Active: 129,487Recovered: 4,932,838Death: 44,537
RussiaConfirmed: 4,931,691Active: 268,711Recovered: 4,547,500Death: 115,480
UKConfirmed: 4,448,851Active: 45,674Recovered: 4,275,502Death: 127,675
ItalyConfirmed: 4,153,374Active: 332,830Recovered: 3,696,481Death: 124,063
GermanyConfirmed: 3,595,872Active: 222,803Recovered: 3,286,400Death: 86,669
PakistanConfirmed: 877,130Active: 68,819Recovered: 788,768Death: 19,543
ChinaConfirmed: 90,847Active: 291Recovered: 85,920Death: 4,636
ନାଲନ୍ଦା, ୧୬ା୫: ବିହାରର ନାଳନ୍ଦା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଏକ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ବିବାହକୁ ନେଇ ଖୁସିର ମାହୋଲ ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅଚାନକ ଛାତ ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ି ପଡ଼ିବାରୁ ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିଲା । ଫଳରେ ଚାପି ହୋଇ ଦୁଇଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିବା ସହ ୨୮ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଚାପି ହୋଇ ଦୁଇଜଣ ଛୋଟପିଲାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କୁ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ନିମନ୍ତେ ଅଲଗା ଅଲଗା ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ବରଯାତ୍ରୀ ଆସିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପରିବାରକୁ କାଳ ଆସିଥିଲା । ସମସ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗ, ବନ୍ଧୁ ପରିଜନ ନିଜ ନିଜ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ବ୍ୟସ୍ତ ରହିବା ସହ ବରକୁ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିରହିଥିଲେ । ଏହି ଘଟଣାକୁ ନେଇ ଉକ୍ତ ଗାଁରେ ଶୋକାକୁଳ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି ।