ବରଯାତ୍ରୀ ଶୋଭାଯାତ୍ରା ବେଳେ ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ି ପଡ଼ିଲା ଛାତ: ଦୁଇ ମୃତ, ୨୮ ଆହତ

By Manas Pradhan
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 163,188,236
    World
    Confirmed: 163,188,236
    Active: 17,182,493
    Recovered: 142,621,892
    Death: 3,383,851
  • USA 33,695,916
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,695,916
    Active: 5,997,433
    Recovered: 27,098,620
    Death: 599,863
  • India 24,684,077
    India
    Confirmed: 24,684,077
    Active: 3,618,423
    Recovered: 20,795,335
    Death: 270,319
  • Brazil 15,590,613
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,590,613
    Active: 1,093,365
    Recovered: 14,062,396
    Death: 434,852
  • Turkey 5,106,862
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,106,862
    Active: 129,487
    Recovered: 4,932,838
    Death: 44,537
  • Russia 4,931,691
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,931,691
    Active: 268,711
    Recovered: 4,547,500
    Death: 115,480
  • UK 4,448,851
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,448,851
    Active: 45,674
    Recovered: 4,275,502
    Death: 127,675
  • Italy 4,153,374
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,153,374
    Active: 332,830
    Recovered: 3,696,481
    Death: 124,063
  • Germany 3,595,872
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,595,872
    Active: 222,803
    Recovered: 3,286,400
    Death: 86,669
  • Pakistan 877,130
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 877,130
    Active: 68,819
    Recovered: 788,768
    Death: 19,543
  • China 90,847
    China
    Confirmed: 90,847
    Active: 291
    Recovered: 85,920
    Death: 4,636

ନାଲନ୍ଦା, ୧୬ା୫: ବିହାରର ନାଳନ୍ଦା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଏକ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ବିବାହକୁ ନେଇ ଖୁସିର ମାହୋଲ ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅଚାନକ ଛାତ ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ି ପଡ଼ିବାରୁ ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିଲା । ଫଳରେ ଚାପି ହୋଇ ଦୁଇଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିବା ସହ ୨୮ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଚାପି ହୋଇ ଦୁଇଜଣ ଛୋଟପିଲାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କୁ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ନିମନ୍ତେ ଅଲଗା ଅଲଗା ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ବରଯାତ୍ରୀ ଆସିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପରିବାରକୁ କାଳ ଆସିଥିଲା । ସମସ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗ, ବନ୍ଧୁ ପରିଜନ ନିଜ ନିଜ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ବ୍ୟସ୍ତ ରହିବା ସହ ବରକୁ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିରହିଥିଲେ । ଏହି ଘଟଣାକୁ ନେଇ ଉକ୍ତ ଗାଁରେ ଶୋକାକୁଳ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.