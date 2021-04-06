ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ବାରଙ୍ଗ ତହସିଲଦାର

କଟକ ,୬ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ଧରା ପଡିଲେ ତହସିଲଦାର ବିଚିତ୍ରାନନ୍ଦ ନାୟକ । ବାରଙ୍ଗ ତହସିଲଦାର ବିଚିତ୍ରାନନ୍ଦ ନାୟକଙ୍କ ଗାଡ଼ିରୁ ୧ଲକ୍ଷ ୭ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଜବତ । ଗାଡ଼ିରୁ ଟଙ୍କା ମିଳିବା ନେଇ ସଠିକ୍ ଉତ୍ତର ଦେଇପାରୁ ନାହାଁନ୍ତି ତହସିଲଦାର । ବିଚିତ୍ରାନନ୍ଦ ନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ଅଟକ ରଖି ପଚରା ଉଚରା ଜାରି ରଖିଛି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ । ଏନେଇ କଟକ ଏସପି ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସଙ୍କୁ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
