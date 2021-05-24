ଓଡିଶାରେ ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ଛୁଇଁଲା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି ୧୧,୦୫୯ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୦୫୯ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬ ହଜାର ୧୯୩ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪ ହଜାର ୮୬୬ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭,୦୩,୪୪୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୧୧,୨୬୨୨ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫,୮୯,୬୧୦ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଆଜି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୧୩୩ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୧୦୧୦, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୮୫୯, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୭୨୯, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୬୬୨, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୫୬୪, ପୁରୀରୁ ୪୩୦, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୪୦୭, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୪୦୦, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୩୯୭, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୩୭୭, ବରଗଡରୁ ୩୬୭, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୩୫୧, ଗଜତସିଂହପୁରୁ ୩୩୦, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୨୨, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାରୁ ୩୦୯, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୨୬୧, ନୟାଗଡରୁ ୨୪୬, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାରୁ ୨୨୮, ସୁବର୍ଣ୍ଣପୁରରୁ ୨୦୪, ଷ୍ଟେଟପୁଲରୁ ୨୦୩, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରୁ ୨୦୦ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
6. Boudh: 261
7. Cuttack: 1133
8. Deogarh: 103
9. Dhenkanal: 351
10. Gajapati: 67
11. Ganjam: 155
12. Jagatsinghpur: 330
13. Jajpur: 564
14. Jharsuguda: 228
15. Kalahandi: 407
16. Kandhamal: 103
17. Kendrapada: 309
18. Keonjhar: 200
19. Khurda: 1010
20. Koraput: 175
New recoveries: 11627
Cumulative tested: 11375076
Positive: 703441
Recovered: 589610
Active cases: 111262
