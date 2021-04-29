ମାସ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଫାଇନ ୫.୨୪ କୋଟି

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୯/୦୪: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କୋଭିଡ-୧୯ ସଂକ୍ରମଣକୁ ରୋକିବା ପାଇଁ କଡାକଡି ହୋଇଛି କୋଭିଡ କଟକଣା । ନାଇଟ କର୍ଫ୍ୟୁ, ସପ୍ତାହାନ୍ତ ସଟ ଡାଉନ ଭଳି କଟକଣାକୁ କଡା କଡି ଭାବରେ ପାଳନର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧେଶ ରହିଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ଶ୍ରୀ ଅଭୟ ପ୍ରେସମିଟ କରି ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ କୋଭିଡ ନିୟମ ମାନିବାକୁ ନିବେଦନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି । ପ୍ରେସମିଟରେ ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କେବଳ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ମାସରେ ମାସ୍କ ନ ପିନ୍ଧିଥିବାରୁ ଅମାନିଆଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ୫.୨୪ କୋଟି ଫାଇନ ଆଦାୟ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାଛଡା ମାସ୍କ ଓ ସାମାଜିକ ଦୂରତା ଭଙ୍ଗ ପାଇ ଁମୋଟ ୫.୬୬ କୋଟି ଫାଇନ ହୋଇଥିବା ନେଇ ସେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
