ମାସ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଫାଇନ ୫.୨୪ କୋଟି

-
World
150,377,687
WorldConfirmed: 150,377,687Active: 18,765,256Recovered: 128,445,233Death: 3,167,198
-
USA
32,983,695
USAConfirmed: 32,983,695Active: 6,810,611Recovered: 25,584,747Death: 588,337
-
India
18,376,524
IndiaConfirmed: 18,376,524Active: 3,084,814Recovered: 15,086,878Death: 204,832
-
Brazil
14,523,807
BrazilConfirmed: 14,523,807Active: 1,033,750Recovered: 13,091,714Death: 398,343
-
Russia
4,796,557
RussiaConfirmed: 4,796,557Active: 267,286Recovered: 4,419,540Death: 109,731
-
Turkey
4,751,026
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,751,026Active: 499,167Recovered: 4,212,461Death: 39,398
-
UK
4,411,797
UKConfirmed: 4,411,797Active: 77,990Recovered: 4,206,327Death: 127,480
-
Italy
3,994,894
ItalyConfirmed: 3,994,894Active: 442,771Recovered: 3,431,867Death: 120,256
-
Germany
3,351,474
GermanyConfirmed: 3,351,474Active: 293,256Recovered: 2,975,200Death: 83,018
-
Pakistan
815,711
PakistanConfirmed: 815,711Active: 89,838Recovered: 708,193Death: 17,680
-
China
90,642
ChinaConfirmed: 90,642Active: 324Recovered: 85,682Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୯/୦୪: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କୋଭିଡ-୧୯ ସଂକ୍ରମଣକୁ ରୋକିବା ପାଇଁ କଡାକଡି ହୋଇଛି କୋଭିଡ କଟକଣା । ନାଇଟ କର୍ଫ୍ୟୁ, ସପ୍ତାହାନ୍ତ ସଟ ଡାଉନ ଭଳି କଟକଣାକୁ କଡା କଡି ଭାବରେ ପାଳନର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧେଶ ରହିଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ଶ୍ରୀ ଅଭୟ ପ୍ରେସମିଟ କରି ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ କୋଭିଡ ନିୟମ ମାନିବାକୁ ନିବେଦନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି । ପ୍ରେସମିଟରେ ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କେବଳ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ମାସରେ ମାସ୍କ ନ ପିନ୍ଧିଥିବାରୁ ଅମାନିଆଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ୫.୨୪ କୋଟି ଫାଇନ ଆଦାୟ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାଛଡା ମାସ୍କ ଓ ସାମାଜିକ ଦୂରତା ଭଙ୍ଗ ପାଇ ଁମୋଟ ୫.୬୬ କୋଟି ଫାଇନ ହୋଇଥିବା ନେଇ ସେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।