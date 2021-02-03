ବନ୍ଧାହେଲେ ମୃଦୁ ପାନୀୟ ଫ୍ୟାକ୍ଟ୍ରି ମାଲିକ

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ମଞ୍ଚେଶ୍ୱର,୩ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଓ କଟକରେ ଅନେକ ନକଲି ମାଲ୍ ଜବତ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗତକାଲି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ମଞ୍ଚେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ନକଲି ମୃଦୁ ପାନୀୟ ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ନକଳି ମୃଦୁ ପାନୀୟ ଫ୍ର୍ୟାକ୍ଟ୍ରିର ମାଲିକ ଶ୍ରପତ୍ତି ରଞ୍ଜନ ବେହେରାଙ୍କୁ ଆଜି ଗିରଫ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପୋଲିସ ।

ତେବେ କାଲି ଚଢାଉ କରି ନକଲି ମୃଦୁ ପାନୀୟ ଫ୍ୟାକ୍ଟ୍ରି ସିଲ୍ କରିଥିଲା ପୋଲିସ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
