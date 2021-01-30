Jaish-ul-Hind takes Responsibility of Delhi Blasts. Know the Details here!

-
New Delhi, 30/1: An IED Blast that took place near the Israel Embassy shook the nation on Friday. Israel Government has termed the blast as an ‘act of terror’.
A Terrorist outfit Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for the blast near the Israeli Embassy on social Media. Investigating agencies have found a Telegram chat of a suspected channel in which Jaish-ul-Hind has taken responsibility for the IED explosion. The terror outfit is seen taking pride over the attack in the chats. Complete verification of the chats is still to be made.
Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) is on high alert after the blasts. A team of investigators from Israel will reach New Delhi soon to assist Indian agencies in the probe.